"I believe you": Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach reacts to Lucy Olsen "ranting" about a hair-care TikTok video that "disappeared into thin air"

Iowa Hawkeyes guard Lucy Olsen voiced her frustration over a phone issue in a TikTok video on Saturday. She explained her ordeal with her phone when she tried to post a review video of a hair-care routine. Teammate Kylie Feuerbach was quick to show support in the comment section.

“Hey guys,” Olsen said. “I just want you to know that I made a TikTok [video] doing my hair because I wanted to see how curly I could make my hair. I’m so mad because when I tried to post on TikTok, my phone ran out of storage and then TikTok…gone.”

“...disappeared into thin air,” the caption said.

Meanwhile, fellow Iowa guard Feuerbach was in the comments section and expressed her belief in her teammates' rant. Olsen then replied in appreciation.

"I believe you Lucy,” Feuerbach commented.

Iowa's Kylie Feuerbach reacts to Lucy Olsen "ranting" about a hair-care TikTok video that "disappeared into thin air" - Image source: TikTok/lucyolsen45

Olsen has been impressive for the Hawkeyes this season, averaging 18.0 points, 3.6 rebounds and 4.9 assists while shooting 44.1%. The senior also leads the Iowa program in averaged points and assists while Feuerbach leads the Hawkeyes in averaged steals with 1.3.

Lucy Olsen secures Big Ten All-Tournament Team selection in her first season in Iowa

Lucy Olsen was instrumental for Iowa Hawkeyes as she earned a place in the Big Ten All-Tournament Team in her first season with Iowa Hawkeyes. In her first three years at Villanova, Olsen secured an All-Rookie award, a Second-Team selection in her sophomore year and an All-Big East First-Team selection as a junior.

Now with the Iowa Hawkeyes, Olsen carried her impressive performances with her. She scored 20 or more points in 12 games this season, leading the Hawkeyes to the quarterfinal of the Big Ten Tournament and put up her most impressive performance when she scored 32 points in Iowa’s 81-66 win over Nebraska on Feb. 11.

This performance stirred up a scoring spree that saw her average 23.1 points across seven games, including 27 against Rutgers and Ohio State, 17 versus UCLA, 20 against Michigan, 22 and 19 in consecutive games versus Wisconsin and 21 against Michigan State.

Hannah Stuelke is also one of the other Iowa Hawkeyes stars who has contributed to Iowa’s season averaging 12.8 points and 7.9 rebounds while shooting 49.3%. Addison O’Grady is another player who was vital to Iowa, averaging 9.7 points and 3.5 rebounds while shooting 62.8%. Sydney Affolter was second only to Hannah Stuelke in the rebounds category, averaging 7.7 rebounds.

