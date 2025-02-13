"I wouldn't be here in my career without him": 8x WNBA All Star thanks Geno Auriemma for his contributions to her success

SNY released the teaser for Part 4 of "Geno & CD: 40 Years of Excellence" on Wednesday. The video showcases Geno Auriemma and Chris Dailey’s impact on the UConn women’s basketball program over the past four decades.

The teaser features former UConn players Diana Taurasi, Breanna Stewart and Tina Charles reflecting on their time under Auriemma and Dailey and the life and basketball lessons they learned.

As the teaser ends, Charles credits Auriemma and Dailey as the catalysts for her decorated career — including eight WNBA All-Star selections and three Olympic gold medals — saying she wouldn’t be in this position without their guidance.

"I think his persistence is what makes him special, being able to get the best out of every player and not doing it the same way," Charles said (at 2:10).

"I'm very appreciative of him because again, I wouldn't be here in my career without him. I wouldn't be 35 years old, still playing the WNBA without coach Auriemma and Christine Dailey."

Tina Charles spent four years playing for Auriemma, an 11-time NCAA championship-winning coach, at UConn (2006–10) before making the jump to the WNBA. She won Rookie of the Year in 2010, the same year she claimed her first of four rebounding titles. She also boasts a WNBA MVP award and two scoring titles.

She has played primarily for the Connecticut Sun (2010–13) and New York Liberty (2014–19), with stints on the Washington Mystics, Phoenix Mercury, Seattle Storm and Atlanta Dream.

She will return to the Sun for the 2025 season, leading the WNBA in all-time rebounds and double-doubles, while trailing only former UConn player Diana Taurasi in career scoring.

Geno Auriemma and Tina Charles won two NCAA championships together

Tina Charles arrived at UConn as the top-ranked recruit in the USA Today player rankings, leading Christ the King High School to an undefeated season. She immediately contributed to Geno Auriemma's team, averaging 12.7 points and 8.2 rebounds as a freshman.

NCAA Womens Basketball: Division I Championship-Stanford vs Connecticut - Source: Imagn

While she improved her production the next year, her breakout came in her junior season, when she helped lead UConn to a national championship. During her first visit to the White House, she promised then-President Barack Obama that she would return the following year.

Tina Charles delivered on that promise, producing her best statistical season as a senior, averaging 18.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 2.4 blocks per game 61.8% shooting. She garnered 14 double-doubles, leading Geno Auriemma's Huskies to another undefeated championship run.

