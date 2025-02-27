"I'd put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers": McNeese basketball manager Amir Khan goes viral over comment, lands NIL deal

McNeese has a new star in the program: second-year student manager Amir Khan. The Louisiana native has garnered significant attention and popularity among college basketball fans behind his energetic presence and ability to gel in with the players and act as the glue of the roster.

Ad

One of the most popular moments involving the Cowboys manager is his quote showcasing his dedication and acceptance of his role with the program.

"If they kept manager stats for rebounding and wiping up wet spots on the court, I'd put up Wilt Chamberlain numbers."

The confidence in his statement amplified his popularity as hoops fans shared it on social media. As a result, Khan has now landed his first NIL deal. In partnership with Outfitters Ink, he has launched a special T-shirt that resonates with his fans.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

The McNeese fanwear tee comes in white with a collage of eight snapshots from his iconic hallway video with Cowboys players.

Expand Tweet

Ad

The T-shirt flaunts Amir Khan's Wilt Chamberlain quote. The tee is available on Outfitters Ink's website for $35.50 to $39.50 depending on the size. The product is titled "Amir 'Aura' Khan," just like his profile name on McNeese's official website.

Fans are now keeping track of Khan's moves, adding to the increasing fandom of the most celebrated student-manager in college basketball.

"Amir Khan is now doing a press conference before Will Wade. His fame has reached new levels," KPLC7News Sports Director Matthew Travis posted on X.

Ad

Fans will get to know more about Amir Khan soon as Travis is set to hold an exclusive interview with the student manager this week.

Expand Tweet

Ad

Will Amir Khan and McNeese go to the March Madness?

McNeese has had a 23-6 run so far, with its 17-1 Southland run being the best in the league. With Lamar (18-11, 13-5 conference) only has two games left in its regular season, the Cowboys will conclude the regular season as the top team in the league based out of the south-central United States.

With the regular-season title in its belt, the next move for the program is to clinch the conference tournament. The team that wins the Southland tourney earns an automatic bid to the NCAA championship. Given the current form of the team, Amir Khan and McNeese are in a strong position to participate in the March Madness.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback