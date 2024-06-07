“I don’t think Lakers are built for it”: Colin Cowherd compares UConn HC Dan Hurley to the WNBA, says the LeBron-reigned team isn’t ready for him

Could Dan Hurley do a Jim Harbaugh and switch from the collegiate side to the pros? Not according to Colin Cowherd. Not because he isn't up to it, but because the NBA players aren't up to it.

This comes as reports have circulated that the LA Lakers would be preparing a big offer to bring the two-time national champion UConn coach to the NBA. Here's what the Fox Sports pundit had to say about the possibility:

"I have so many thoughts on why Dan Hurley to the Lakers would be great, but I don’t think Lakers are built for it. I think Hurley is built for it. It's like I say about the WNBA and the media. WNBA, those women are built for it. The media can't figure out how to handle them."

This comparison to the WNBA might be an unexpected one, but it does serve to point out how unprepared the media has been to receive arguably the most famous class of draftees ever to the league.

With regards to the Dan Hurley story, it comes in the wake of the rumor that JJ Redick could potentially have become the Lakers head coach. According to Colin Cowherd, it takes the focus away from what could've been a disaster, considering Redick's other business ventures (like podcasting) make him a very untraditional choice.

Colin Cowherd on what the Lakers should expect from Dan Hurley if they sign him

According to Colin Cowherd, the Lakers shouldn't expect Hurley to be an overnight success if they work together. He painted a comparison to the Boston Celtics, and how they grew over the years under Brad Stevens, saying:

“If you're going to hire Dan Hurley, remember: He’s like Brad Stevens, who the Celtics had (hiring him as a coach after a successful run at Butler), he’s a slow builder, a culture guy. He’s not a microwave guy."

The biggest question would be if a franchise as mediatic as the Lakers would be ready to wait that kind of time, and if they would have the patience with a coach whose experience is limited to college basketball.

