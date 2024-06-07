"I don’t think that’s out of my reach at all": Duke's Kyle Filipowski shows confidence as he eyes Rookie of the Year title in NBA 

Duke Blue Devils star Kyle Filipowski is a projected first-round pick in the 2024 NBA draft. Filipowski is regarded as one of the best players in his class in a big man role.

During his freshman season at Duke last year, the 6-foot-11 center averaged 15.1 points, 9.0 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per game. The Middletown, New York native followed that up his sophomore year with averages of 16.4 ppg, 8.3 rpg, 2.8 apg and 1.1 spg. Filipowski decided to enter the NBA draft, giving up his remaining college eligibility in April.

Expand Tweet

Trending

In an interview with USA Today Sports, Kyle Filipowski discussed how he is gearing up for the NBA and revealed one of his goals:

"Definitely going right into this year is Rookie of the Year," Filipowski said. "I don't think that's out of my reach at all. If I should play the way I’m capable of, there is no question I should be in that conversation.

"But ultimately, wherever I go, I just want to help that team win. Winning is the most important thing for me and I know, what comes with that is those individual accolades and just being able to do that and work for those types of goals is very important to me," he added.

(from 4:34 mark)

Whoever drafts the Blue Devils' big man will acquire a highly versatile asset with a combination of a power forward and center who can also stretch the floor.

Kyle Filipowski touts that his basketball IQ is ready for NBA

While many are concerned with how he measures up physically in the NBA, Kyle Filipowski views the game from a different angle. He believes that a player's basketball IQ impacts winning:

"I feel like my style of play suits the NBA so much better," he said [from 3:04 mark]. "With that IQ coming into play, being able to facilitate and with the spacing and just reading and reacting, the defense will be so much easier in my opinion with my IQ."

Filipowski showed a hint of his potential during the 2024 NBA draft combine. His shuttle run, clocking in at 2.93 seconds, was one of the top performances among players at his position.

His confidence suggests that he is up for the new challenge, and his versatility seemingly backs that claim. He can dribble with skill, deliver precise passes and showcase strong shooting ability, making him a valuable asset for any team he joins.

Which team do you think should draft Kyle Filipowski in the 2024 NBA draft? Let us know your thoughts in the comments section below.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback