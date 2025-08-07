"I feel good": Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance gets help from Mark Pope & teammates to ace driver's test 

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance, who turned 18 last month, is set to take his driver's test and received assistance from his new coach, Mark Pope. On Wednesday, BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis shared on X/Twitter a video of Pope and the Wildcats helping Quaintance prepare for the test. To help the incoming Kentucky sophomore pass his driving test, Pope put together an obstacle course that paid homage to the famous 1970s sitcom, &quot;The Brady Bunch.&quot; In an Instagram live video, Pope explained the challenge he created for Quaintance while showing off the course. Similar to a scene from the show, the course involved several traffic cones with eggs placed on top of two of them. The goal for Quaintance was to weave through the course without knocking the eggs off the cones. &quot;How you feelin' about this?&quot; Pope asked.&quot;I feel good, man,&quot; Quaintance responded. &quot;I’m not gonna lie.&quot;The entire Kentucky roster was present to watch the Ohio native try to complete the course. Pope even asked the players whether Quaintance had a chance of passing the challenge, and most responded positively. Jayden Quaintance confident in recovery, says mindset key to bouncing back stronger Jayden Quaintance's freshman season at Arizona State ended prematurely due to an ACL injury suffered in February. As a result, the former five-star recruit was sidelined for the remainder of the season. He averaged 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24 appearances. Despite the setback, Quaintance entered the transfer portal in April and committed to Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats. The Big Blue Nation awaits his arrival in Lexington, hoping he makes a full recovery by the start of the new season.Quaintance shared a positive update regarding his injury last month, giving fans reasons to be optimistic. &quot;I’ve been progressing pretty well,” Quaintance said via ASeaofBlue.com. &quot;I’ve been trusting the trainers and coaches to try and get me right. Mentally, I’ve just been kind of focusing on the next step and kind of also focusing on the moment. &quot;I never really was too down because that was late in the season. I’d have a lot of time to recover, and dwelling on things doesn’t really help you get better. I was always focused on the next step and trying to build myself and see what I could do to get better faster,&quot; he added. Jayden Quaintance will join Pittsburgh transfer Jaland Lowe, Tulane transfer Kam Williams and incoming freshman Jasper Johnson in revamping Kentucky's roster.