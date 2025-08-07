  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "I feel good": Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance gets help from Mark Pope & teammates to ace driver's test 

"I feel good": Kentucky's Jayden Quaintance gets help from Mark Pope & teammates to ace driver's test 

By Salim Prajapati
Published Aug 07, 2025 05:18 GMT
Jayden Quaintance and coach Mark Pope
Jayden Quaintance and coach Mark Pope - Source: Getty

Kentucky Wildcats forward Jayden Quaintance, who turned 18 last month, is set to take his driver's test and received assistance from his new coach, Mark Pope. On Wednesday, BBN Tonight anchor Maggie Davis shared on X/Twitter a video of Pope and the Wildcats helping Quaintance prepare for the test.

Ad
Ad
also-read-trending Trending

To help the incoming Kentucky sophomore pass his driving test, Pope put together an obstacle course that paid homage to the famous 1970s sitcom, "The Brady Bunch."

In an Instagram live video, Pope explained the challenge he created for Quaintance while showing off the course.

Similar to a scene from the show, the course involved several traffic cones with eggs placed on top of two of them. The goal for Quaintance was to weave through the course without knocking the eggs off the cones.

Ad
"How you feelin' about this?" Pope asked.
"I feel good, man," Quaintance responded. "I’m not gonna lie."

The entire Kentucky roster was present to watch the Ohio native try to complete the course. Pope even asked the players whether Quaintance had a chance of passing the challenge, and most responded positively.

Jayden Quaintance confident in recovery, says mindset key to bouncing back stronger

Jayden Quaintance's freshman season at Arizona State ended prematurely due to an ACL injury suffered in February. As a result, the former five-star recruit was sidelined for the remainder of the season. He averaged 9.4 points and 7.9 rebounds in 24 appearances.

Ad

Despite the setback, Quaintance entered the transfer portal in April and committed to Mark Pope's Kentucky Wildcats. The Big Blue Nation awaits his arrival in Lexington, hoping he makes a full recovery by the start of the new season.

Quaintance shared a positive update regarding his injury last month, giving fans reasons to be optimistic.

"I’ve been progressing pretty well,” Quaintance said via ASeaofBlue.com. "I’ve been trusting the trainers and coaches to try and get me right. Mentally, I’ve just been kind of focusing on the next step and kind of also focusing on the moment.
Ad
"I never really was too down because that was late in the season. I’d have a lot of time to recover, and dwelling on things doesn’t really help you get better. I was always focused on the next step and trying to build myself and see what I could do to get better faster," he added.

Jayden Quaintance will join Pittsburgh transfer Jaland Lowe, Tulane transfer Kam Williams and incoming freshman Jasper Johnson in revamping Kentucky's roster.

About the author
Salim Prajapati

Salim Prajapati

Salim is a writer at Sportskeeda covering College Basketball. Salim holds a degree in Civil Engineering and has two years of experience writing about both NBA and College Basketball. He has a knack for learning and is passionate about seeking new knowledge.

A basketball enthusiast since his college days, Salim developed a love for the sport through Stephen Curry and most recently Luka Doncic has become his favorite player. He started following college basketball after Angel Reese's breakout season with LSU in 2022.

Apart from basketball, Salim is also a huge fan of football. As much as he enjoys watching games, he is also equally invested in playing the sport.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Veer Badani
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications