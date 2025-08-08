"I fought for it": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley gets candid about pay equity for women's sports

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was on CBS Mornings on Friday. In her interview, she talked about her memoir &quot;Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three,&quot; published in May, as she navigates through her lifelong connection with basketball.Her book also brings important conversations around women in sports to the table, including gender equity. Speaking with CBS, Staley discussed pay equity in women's sports:&quot;It's important to have those conversations because it aren't being had. I've been very blessed by pay equity— not blessed, I fought for it.&quot;&quot;It's not just gonna come to you. You actually have to approach them with what you think your worth is. Once you know your worth, you're unafraid to speak on what you think it is, whether they believe so or not. &quot;Fortunately for me, I worked at a university and athletics department that listened. That wasn't probably the most popular thing to do, but sometimes you have to do the unpopular right thing.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostDawn Staley spent eight seasons in the WNBA before transitioning to coaching. She is a six-time WNBA All-Star and a three-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, and 2004).Her coaching transformed South Carolina. Since Dawn Staley became the head coach in 2008, she has led the Gamecocks to nine SEC regular season titles, nine SEC tournament wins, eight Sweet Sixteen appearances, six Final Four appearances, and three national championships. She also coached Team USA to a gold medal at the Olympics in 2021.She was honored for her achievements by being inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.Dawn Staley on her love for basketballIn the CBS Morning interview, Staley expressed her love for sports and what made her choose it for life.“I mean, growing up in the projects in North Philly, you’re either going to have a life of whatever that community is, or you can choose a life of sports, and I chose sports,” she said. “I chose sports so much that I absolutely loved what it gave me.“It gave me confidence, it gave me competitiveness, it gave me perseverance because I was the only girl in my neighborhood playing and I had no alternative motives. I just fell in love with the game of basketball and I never cheated on it. To this day.”Staley was the fastest coach to reach a hundred victories and remains one of the winningest coaches in women's basketball.