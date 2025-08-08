  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "I fought for it": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley gets candid about pay equity for women's sports

"I fought for it": South Carolina HC Dawn Staley gets candid about pay equity for women's sports

By Nishant
Published Aug 08, 2025 16:48 GMT
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn
WNBA: Seattle Storm at Golden State Valkyries - Source: Imagn

South Carolina Gamecocks coach Dawn Staley was on CBS Mornings on Friday. In her interview, she talked about her memoir "Uncommon Favor: Basketball, North Philly, My Mother, and the Life Lessons I Learned from All Three," published in May, as she navigates through her lifelong connection with basketball.

Ad

Her book also brings important conversations around women in sports to the table, including gender equity. Speaking with CBS, Staley discussed pay equity in women's sports:

"It's important to have those conversations because it aren't being had. I've been very blessed by pay equity— not blessed, I fought for it."
"It's not just gonna come to you. You actually have to approach them with what you think your worth is. Once you know your worth, you're unafraid to speak on what you think it is, whether they believe so or not.
Ad
also-read-trending Trending
"Fortunately for me, I worked at a university and athletics department that listened. That wasn't probably the most popular thing to do, but sometimes you have to do the unpopular right thing."
Ad

Dawn Staley spent eight seasons in the WNBA before transitioning to coaching. She is a six-time WNBA All-Star and a three-time Olympic gold medalist (1996, 2000, and 2004).

Her coaching transformed South Carolina. Since Dawn Staley became the head coach in 2008, she has led the Gamecocks to nine SEC regular season titles, nine SEC tournament wins, eight Sweet Sixteen appearances, six Final Four appearances, and three national championships. She also coached Team USA to a gold medal at the Olympics in 2021.

Ad

She was honored for her achievements by being inducted into the Women’s Basketball Hall of Fame in 2012 and the Naismith Basketball Hall of Fame in 2013.

Dawn Staley on her love for basketball

In the CBS Morning interview, Staley expressed her love for sports and what made her choose it for life.

“I mean, growing up in the projects in North Philly, you’re either going to have a life of whatever that community is, or you can choose a life of sports, and I chose sports,” she said. “I chose sports so much that I absolutely loved what it gave me.
Ad
“It gave me confidence, it gave me competitiveness, it gave me perseverance because I was the only girl in my neighborhood playing and I had no alternative motives. I just fell in love with the game of basketball and I never cheated on it. To this day.”

Staley was the fastest coach to reach a hundred victories and remains one of the winningest coaches in women's basketball.

About the author
Nishant

Nishant

Twitter icon

Nishant is a Delhi-based journalist at Sportskeeda specializing in High School Sports. He graduated in Mathematical Sciences and is pursuing a Masters in Operational Research at Delhi University.

With his educational background and over four years of experience, Nishant likes to be precise with information. He is passionate about cricket, football, basketball, and chess, often writing about events and game analysis.

His favorite team is the Michigan Wolverines, and he thoroughly enjoyed their unbeaten season and championship win, especially when it culminated in Jim Harbaugh fulfilling his promise of getting a tattoo.

When he is not working or watching sports, Nishant likes to play football and write poetry. Wrapping everything in humor with relatable memes and defending his heart out on the football field is why he gets up every day.

Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Edited by John Maxwell
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
down arrow icon
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications