LSU Tigers coach Kim Mulkey paid a heartfelt tribute to LSU women’s basketball icon Sue Gunter, reflecting on her impact that laid the foundation of the program’s legacy.

Throwback to an interview with LSU Sports on April 28, 2021, Mulkey spoke about her own experience as a player matching up against one of LSU’s all-time greats. Mulkey shared her insight into the experience of sharing the court with Joyce Walker and the impact of Gunter.

“Well, my view of it is I had an up-close and personal viewpoint,” Mulkey said. “I played against Joyce Walker. I got a dose of it. And what a remarkable job Sue Gunter did here. She's a Hall of Famer. She's a legend here.”

Sue Gunter coached the LSU Tigers (1982-2004) and won two SEC Tournament titles (1991, 2003). Gunter also led the Tigers to 14 NCAA Tournaments, one Final Four (2004) and three Elite Eight appearances (1986, 2000, 2003). She also led LSU to 14 seasons with 20 or more wins, which included a 30-win season. Joyce Walker played for the Tigers (1980-1984) and was a two-time Kodak All-American (1983, 1984).

Mulkey, who joined the program in 2021 and has led it into a new era, emphasized the importance of remembering and honoring the program’s past. Despite her coaching achievements, including four national championships (2005, 2012, 2019, 2023), Mulkey remained humbled by Gunter’s legacy.

“If I can do just a little bit of what she did here,” Mulkey said. “I feel like I will have fulfilled my job. You don’t understand unless you're in the business. Some of the greatest women’s basketball players in college played here at LSU and we don’t ever need to forget that.”

Mulkey’s reflection came when LSU had won three of its four NCAA tournaments under her leadership. In acknowledging greats like Sue Gunter and Joyce Walker, Mulkey showed reverence for LSU’s past and reinforced the culture of excellence.

Kim Mulkey and LSU reportedly offer a scholarship to highly rated forward Lola Lampley

Kim Mulkey and her LSU Tigers have been busy on the recruiting trail during the offseason, targeting some of the top high school talent in the country. The Tigers reportedly extended a scholarship offer to five-star forward Lola Lampley.

Lampley, a standout at Lawrence Central High School in Indianapolis, is one of the most sought-after players in the 2026 recruiting class. The 6-foot-2 power forward is ranked No. 18 and the sixth-best player at her position, according to 247 Sports.

On Saturday, following their latest evaluation from LSU coaches, the Tigers officially entered the race by offering her a scholarship.

Florida State, UCLA, Duke, Mississippi State and NC State have reportedly added the Indianapolis native to their shortlist. The addition of Lola Lampley to their list of targets highlighted LSU’s desire for high-impact players at the highest level.

