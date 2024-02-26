"Happy 2K Day!": $1.7m NIL-valued Angel Reese rejoices as LSU forward crosses massive career milestone

Angel Reese entered an exclusive club of players as the LSU Tigers breezed past Tennesse Volunteers 75-60 on Sunday. With their sixth straight win, they are second in the South Eastern Conference.

Reese, a talented six-foot-three forward has been performing well this season. She's now part of an esteemed group of players to join the 2000 points club for LSU.

She's the sixth player from LSU to achieve this feat. After a roller coaster season featuring an unannounced absence, the $1.7 million NIL (according to On3) valued star is more than elated to be celebrating her career milestone, tweeting:

"Happy 2K Day! so blessed!"

She entered the elite club, which includes Sylvia Fowles, Cornelia Gayden, Julie Gross, Seimone Augustus and Joyce Walker, who hold the record for the most points scored in program history.

Reese has the opportunity to potentially surpass the school record of points set by Joyce Walker, as she still has another season of eligibility remaining due to the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, ESPN's projection indicates that she might choose to enter the 2024 WNBA Draft, where she's expected to be chosen in the first round.

Angel Reese is set to be honored on Senior Day

The defending champions boast an illustrious 23-4 record, thanks to their star-studded roster, including Reese and Hailey van Lith.

To acknowledge their contributions, the Lady Tigers will host a celebration on Mar. 3, on their senior day, to honor two of the most significant players of their rooster. The team announced so on Instagram in an interview with Angel Reese, where she talked about the legacy she has been building

"I want to leave my legacy as unapologetically me. I want people to understand that they can play and be who they are while playing the game that they love."

"Being able to see what I have done, what we've done, and what LSU has done in just one year has been crazy."

The senior day also marks their game day with the Kentucky Wildcats. which is LSU's last game of the regular season.

