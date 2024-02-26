WATCH: $1.7m NIL-valued Angel Reese goes back and forth with Tenessee players as Tigers grab another road win

Angel Reese is renowned for her sharp tongue and trash-talking on the court, apart from her oncourt prowess. In the Sunday matchup between LSU and Tennessee saw the sharp-tongued "Bayou Barbie" roasting her opponents.

Reese and Co. registered their sixth straight victory in the SEC, winning 75-60. In a remarkable performance, she contributed significantly to the No. 13 Tigers' victory, registering 11 points and grabbing an outstanding 16 rebounds. Furthermore, the Tigers were dominant in the final quarter, outscoring the Tennessee Vols. 27-15.

After the final buzzer, "Bayou Barbie" had a heated exchange with her opponents. She marched towards the Vols team and made heated, back-and-forth remarks and some unfavorable comments, pointing out at the the lady Vols.

The $1.7 million-valued (according to On3) Baton Rouge athlete apparently called them "broke," given the wealth she has amassed via NIL:

"How many points did you get?" **** wrong with you," she was heard saying.

Here's the video:

It's difficult to determine whom she was targeting, but her actions came after a game filled with disrespectful exchanges between her and several Tennessee players. She was also spotted on the free throw line trash-talking an opponent.

Angel Reese joins Elite 2000 points club

As the defending champions earned a dominant victory, Angel Reese, with her 11 points, entered the elite club of 2000-point scorers.

She's the sixth LSU player to achieve the feat. The others in the exclusive group are Sylvia Fowles, Cornelia Grayden, Julie Gross, Joyce Walker and Seimone Augustus.

Reese started her career at Maryland, where she garnered 719 points. She entered LSU aia the transfer portal, she entered LSU. Reese has 2006 overall points, while LSU is second in the SEC.

They enter the March Madness as the defending champions, according to ESPN bracket logy. Last year's competition was a turning point in Reese's career. Will she be able to win the title again? Let us know your thoughts in the comments.

