LSU HC Kim Mulkey gets her flowers from grateful Aneesah Morrow: “She wanted me to be a better leader”

Former LSU forward Aneesah Morrow expressed gratitude to coach Kim Mulkey for allowing her to become a better leader during her two-year stint with the Tigers.

Morrow was a guest in Bleacher Report's "Film Study" hosted by former Tennessee star and WNBA legend Candace Parker when she thanked the four-time champion coach for giving her the green light to facilitate and help her teammates play well on the court.

"I sat down and I talked to coach Mulkey and she told me she wanted me to be a better leader," Morrow said (Timestamp: 8:02). "But not just physically vocally as well and that's something that I tried to do instill the confidence in my teammates."

The 6-foot-1 forward out of Chicago, Illinois, is also a student of the game, devoting her time to reading the opponents' scouting reports. This allows Morrow to read opponents' defenses and determine the necessary adjustments to give room for her and her teammates to score.

"So just trying to think the game as quick as you can but also knowing your scouting report really matters," Morrow said (Timestamp: 8:39).

The DePaul transfer led the nation in rebounding last season at 13.5 rebounds per game to go along with 18.7 points, 1.6 assists, and 2.5 steals per contest.

She was part of LSU's big three along with Flau'Jae Johnson and Mikaylah Williams, who led the Tigers to a 31-6 record and an Elite Eight stint in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Aneesah Morrow ruled out of Connecticut's WNBA season debut vs Washington Mystics

Aneesah Morrow's WNBA season debut will have to wait a little bit longer after she was ruled out in the team's first game against the Washington Mystics on Sunday.

Morrow, the seventh overall pick in this year's draft was scratched from the game due to a right knee injury.

Her fellow rookies Rajah Marshall and Saniya Rivers also failed to see action, with French coach Rachid Meziane relying on her veterans to facilitate the game.

The gamble didn't pay off for Connecticut, coming up short in the fourth quarter by allowing Washington to score 30 points en route to a 90-85 win.

Brittney Sykes led Washington with 27 points while former USC forward and rookie Kiki Iriafen contributed 17 points and 14 rebounds.

Notre Dame star Sonia Citron added 15 for the Mystics, who got additional production from Jade Melbourne off the bench. The second-year player finished with 15 points.

Washington shot 51.8% from the field and its defense limited Connecticut to 43.9% shooting. The Mystics improved to 2-0 while it was the first loss for the Sun this season.

