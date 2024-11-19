“I hope she’s not stuck with Angel Reese”: Hoops fans dismiss Chicago Sky for Paige Bueckers’ WNBA landing spot

As the 2025 WNBA Draft Lottery drew nearer, Paige Bueckers’ landing spot in the big league became a common theme in the basketball landscape. The UConn guard was assumed to be the top pick in the 2024 draft, battling for the spot with Caitlin Clark. Even after she denied transitioning this summer, she is still in the run for being the top pick next year.

The draft lottery aired after TCU’s game against North Carolina State Sunday, giving the Dallas Wings a chance to open the draft night for the first time in their 11 years of participation.

Nevertheless, even before the lottery, fans on X, formerly Twitter, united to showcase their dismissal of Bueckers potentially pairing up with Angel Reese.

"Zero chance she goes to the Sky," a fan tweeted.

"Anywhere but Chicago please," another fan tweeted.

More fans joined in, citing Chicago Sky's losing position in the lottery.

"Anywhere but the Fever, I am cool with it. Chicago would be nice but I didn't know they were in position to get the no. 1 pick," another fan tweeted.

Why the Chicago Sky were out of the race to land Paige Bueckers

The Los Angeles Sparks will pick second after the Dallas Wings, while the Chicago Sky and Washington Mystics get third and fourth picks next year.

However, had the Chicago Sky earned the first pick, they wouldn’t be able to own it due to their 2023 trade with the Wings. Last season, Chicago gave Dallas a right to swap first-round picks in exchange for Marina Mabrey.

With that, the Wings had more than 45% odds to land the top pick. Currently, Paige Bueckers is the top prospect for the first overall pick. ESPN's WNBA mock draft also lists her as the top pick, followed by USC's Kiki Iriafen, LSU's Aneesah Morrow, and her UConn teammate Azzi Fudd.

