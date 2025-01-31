“I just do that to humor you”: When Geno Auriemma hilariously shut down Sue Bird’s comparison to fights with UConn HC and Diana Taurasi

When Geno Auriemma asked Sue Bird whether Diana Taurasi's mentality resembles Michael Jordan's, the former UConn star immediately agreed. During an Instagram Live in 2020, Bird even said that Taurasi's game is a mix between Jordan and Magic Johnson.

As Bird joked that Taurasi is wittier and funnier, Auriemma coulnd't help but tease her by asking why she always bicker with DT. The led to a humorous back-and-forth between the former player and coach, highlighting the bond they share even after nearly two decades.

"Why do you guys fight all the time?" Auriemma said." (40:40)

"Coz we're similar, that's why me and you fight," Bird replied.

"I just do that to humor you," Auriemma added.

Sue Bird and Diana Taurasi started their college basketball career as teammates under Geno Auriemma, winning the 2002 NCAA championship. They were both picked first overall in the '02 and '04 drafts, respectively.

Their WNBA battles made for some of the most interesting matchups, as Bird's Seattle Storm and Taurasi's Phoenix Mercury play in the same conference. They also met several times in the post season, with Taurasi having an 8-6 edge over her college teammate.

While there isn't a specific instance showcasing a fight between Diana Taurasi and Sue Bird, they have a long history of healthy competition and prefer to celebrate through their rivalries.

Even though Bird's four WNBA championships outshines DT's three, she said that Taurasi is the "GOAT" in 2021.

Sue Bird details her bond with Geno Auriemma

In Nov. 2024, Sue Bird highlighted that she constantly finds herself in banter with Geno Auriemma due to their similar personalities, much like she did during the Instagram Live in 2020.

"We’re very similar in some ways, so we butt heads a lot," she said to SBC Sports' writer Isabel Gonzalez.

"There’s a lot of, how would you put it, arguing that happens… he is always just giving me shit. You are seeing it, that’s our relationship."

Geno Auriemma is known for demanding the most out of his players on the court, all while keeping things competitive with his sarcasm and wit.

