"I don't know why she calls me that": Sarah Strong reacts to Allison Feaster's hilarious nickname for her at Celtics' NBA Playoff game 

UConn superstar Sarah Strong, who helped her program win the National Championship in her freshman year, was present at TD Garden on Wednesday as the Boston Celtics played the Orlando Magic in their first-round playoff series.

Ad

The Celtics celebrated the UConn Huskies Women's basketball program as they won their 12th NCAA championship in the program's history. Apart from Strong, Azzi Fudd was among others present as the Celtics honoured the Huskies.

Strong was later interviewed by Kyla Burton of NBC Sports Boston, where she was asked about the meaning of her nickname, "Bicha".

"It's like a bug in Spanish. I don't know why she calls me that," Sarah Strong replied with a sheepish smile.

Ad

Trending

Expand Tweet

Ad

Sarah Strong is the daughter of former WNBA player Allison Feaster, who is currently serving as the Celtics as their vice-president of player development. Hence, it was a proud moment for Feaster to see her daughter get honoured for winning the national championship at TD Garden.

Sarah Strong will be a key piece for Geno Auriemma and UConn Huskies next season

The 2024/25 campaign was Sarah Strong's freshman year with the UConn Huskies. But looking at her performances and demeanour on court, it feels like she is an experienced player with at least two years under her belt.

Ad

NCAA Womens Basketball: Final Four National Championship - Source: Imagn

She was named The Athletic's Freshman of the Year for her exceptional exploits. Strong averaged 16.4 points, 8.9 rebounds and 3.6 assists per game last season, shooting 58.6% from the field and 38.8% from beyond the arc. She also contributed 1.7 blocks and 2.3 steals per game.

Ad

Strong's true potential flourished even more in the NCAA Tournament when there was a lot of pressure. In the 2025 NCAA Tournament, she averaged 19.0 ppg, 11.7 rpg, 4.3 apg, 2.0 bpg and 1.5 spg. Her postseason performances handed a great boost to Auriemma and the Huskies on their way to winning the national championship.

According to USA Today, Strong broke the UConn freshman records for points (633) and rebounds (341), while the 19-year-old was also second in assists (136).

With Paige Bueckers, Kaitlyn Chen and Aubrey Griffin moving to the WNBA, the focus will likely be on Sarah Strong and Azzi Fudd to carry UConn's legacy forward. The duo will once again play a big role in helping Geno Auriemma defend their title next season.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Atrayo Bhattacharya Atrayo Bhattacharya is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda with over seven years of experience in the field. He holds a bachelor's degree in Journalism and Mass Communication and has worked for Khel Now, Sportz Interactive, Sports Rush and Newsbytes.



Atrayo follows Football, Cricket, NBA, Tennis, F1 and World Athletics and is a big fan of Bayern Munich and the Boston Celtics. He also supports the Kolkata Knight Riders in the IPL.



On the college scene, the Duke Blue Devils are Atrayo's favorite college team. They have an incredible legacy in the NCAA and Atrayo's favorite player, Jayson Tatum, came out of Duke.



Atrayo has interviewed quite a few international footballers like Roman Weidenfeller, Lothar Matthaus, Jens Lehmann, and Sarpreet Singh other than interviewing several personalities from the Indian Football Ecosystem.



When he is not watching or writing sports, Atrayo is either playing games or binge-watching a new TV series. Know More

Boston Celtics Nation! You can check out the latest Boston Celtics Schedule and dive into the Celtics Depth Chart for NBA Season 2024-25.