"I know it’s miserable being a Oklahoma State fan": Ex-Texas star Kevin Durant gets in heated argument with Cowboys fan over "Horns Down" incident

Former Texas Longhorns player Kevin Durant recently got into a heated argument with an Oklahoma State Cowboys fan over a 'Horns Down' incident.

The Longhorns are a college athletics program with a wide range of traditions, all of which are a source of pride for those involved with the school. The most notable of them is the “Hook em Horns” gesture, where the index and pinky fingers are extended to resemble the horns of a Texas Longhorns breed of cattle.

Those who play the Longhorns perform a “Horn Downs” gesture to antagonize their players and fans, which can lead to incidents between the two teams, like the one seen this week between the Longhorns and UCF.

Durant responded to an Oklahoma State Cowboys fan on X, who had reacted to the incident:

“I know it's miserable being a Oklahoma State fan “

So, why did an Oklahoma State fan get involved in an incident that occurred in a basketball game between Texas and UCF?

A post-match incident caused the reaction from former Longhorns Kevin Durant

The incident in question occurred after UCF beat the Longhorns 77-71. After the game, UCF players made the “Horns Down” gesture, which Longhorns coach Rodney Terry reacted to and confronted them.

College basketball fans reacted to the incident. One Oklahoma State Cowboys fan tweeted that Texas is “soft”, which is why Durant played there. He also mentioned that once the Longhorns join the SEC in July, they will try to make the Horns Down gesture an unsportsmanlike penalty.

That led to Durant's reaction. According to him, Oklahoma State fans are so miserable that the only thing they can do is criticize their rivals and alumni in a game they were not involved in, instead of supporting their own team.

The fan responded, mentioning how "soft" Texas is.

Durant replied with a nod to which conference the Longhorns will be in next season, somewhere Oklahoma State are not in.

The significance of the Horns Down symbol

The incident is another example of the many rivalries the Texas Longhorns have, being a historic and successful program.

However, the hatred towards Texas is more than just on the field. The many traditions that are a key part of the university, like the Hook em Horns gesture, are a way to bring the support of the Longhorns together.

Longhorns rivals need a symbol to annoy Longhorns fans. The best way to so is by taking something they love, for example, the Horns of a Texas Longhorns cattle, and reverse them.

It's a simple gesture, but it has and will always cause Longhorns fans and players annoyance, leading to incidents like what was seen on the court with Rodney Terry, and off the court with Kevin Durant.

