"I literally get goosebumps": Cooper Flagg's mom gets 100% real on Duke star making their hometown proud

Cooper Flagg's mom, Kelly Flagg, expressed immense pride in her son's accomplishments and the positive impact he is having on their hometown. Flagg, coming from a small town in Maine, has been exceptional in his freshman season at Duke.

Ad

Ahead of the Blue Devils' Sweet 16 matchup against the Arizona Wildcats, ESPN Originals dropped a couple of clips on Instagram featuring Flagg and his mother, Kelly.

"When they announce the starting lineup and they say 'and from Newport, Maine,' I literally get goosebumps and chills every time because it's just so cool," she said in the video. "It's become a phenomenon this year for a community to really give everybody something to look forward to."

Ad

Trending

Ad

Kelly, a former captain of the University of Maine college basketball team, also added that despite the fame and recognition her son has garnered, he remains grounded and true to himself. She felt that the entire community is backing their journey, saying that they are not alone.

In the clip, Cooper Flagg also acknowledged the importance of representing his town, Newport, Maine, on a national stage.

"It means a lot to me. Coming from a small town and being able to represent a state in the basketball space, to kind of put it on the map," Flagg said.

Ad

Cooper Flagg makes history as Duke secures spot in Elite Eight

Cooper Flagg has been proving each game why he is the projected top overall pick in the upcoming NBA draft. Flagg delivered another outstanding performance against Arizona on Thursday, finishing with 30 points, six rebounds and seven assists as he carried Duke to a 100-93 victory.

With the win, the Blue Devils advanced to the Elite Eight. But the highlight of the night was Flagg's historic milestone. The 6-foot-9 guard became the first player in the program's history to record at least 30 points, five rebounds and five assists in a March Madness game.

Ad

Duke coach Jon Scheyer raved about Cooper Flagg's exceptional game.

"It sure looks that way to me, that he enjoys it," Scheyer said, per Athlon Sports. "That was one of the best tournament performances I’ve ever coached or been a part of."

Flagg shot 9-of-19 from the field, including 3-of-5 from beyond the arc and made nine of his ten free throws. He also added three blocks and a steal. The Blue Devils will next face a two-seed Alabama for a trip to the Final Four.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here