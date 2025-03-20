"We're bowing out": Duke star Cooper Flagg's mom, Kelly, announces retirement from annual March Madness family tradition

Cooper Flagg's mom, Kelly Flagg, announced the family will not be participating in March Madness brackets this year amid the hype surrounding her son. The Duke freshman phenom has become a household name and a key part of the Blue Devils' success this season.

On Monday, Kelly, a former college basketball player herself, had a conversation with Front Office Sports where she discussed her son's injury and also revealed a major family decision.

Flagg's parents have been a staple in the annual NCAA Tournament pool, with Kelly and her husband, Ralph, submitting brackets for over a decade. But not this year.

"We’re bowing out," Kelly said. "It doesn't feel right. We know who's going to win, and I don't want to take everyone's money that easily."

She is confident that her son will lead Duke to a potential national championship.

Cooper Flagg, who averaged 18.9 points, 7.5 rebounds and 4.1 assists per game before suffering an ankle injury against Georgia Tech in the quarterfinal of the ACC Tournament, is still working on his recovery and is expected to return for the NCAA Tournament.

Cooper Flagg's mom Kelly gives update on son's ankle injury

Kelly Flagg provided a positive update on Cooper Flagg's ankle sprain, telling Front Office Sports that she expects her son to return "very soon."

Flagg missed the rest of the ACC Tournament after suffering the injury on March 12. He did not play in Duke's semifinal win over North Carolina or its championship victory against Louisville.

Kelly also spoke with People Magazine on Tuesday and said her son is making good progress in recovery.

"I know it was really hard for him to feel helpless and not be out there with his team," she said. "But I think in the long run, this may end up working out well for our team because the other guys really stepped up and they played great without him and it gave them some confidence.

"I try to support in whatever way I can, and I think he just needed some love ... but he's doing great."

Duke coach Jon Scheyer also remains optimistic that Cooper Flagg will be able to play in March Madness. Speaking with ESPN on Sunday, Scheyer said he wants to bring him back as quickly as possible.

The Blue Devils are the No. 1 seed in the East Regional and will open the NCAA Tournament against Mount St. Mary's on Friday at Lenovo Center in Raleigh, NC.

