"I love him…He’s super competitive" - 76ers HC Nick Nurse recalls wanting to coach NBA-bound Zach Edey on Team Canada

Zach Edey is one of the top storylines from the 2024 NBA draft combine in Chicago. The 7-foot-4 center surprised with his fine shooting touch from the perimeter, something that was never seen during his Purdue Boilermakers days. This unexpected development raised Edey's stock as one of the best centers in the coming talent pool.

So, when media personality Colin Cowherd reflected on Edey's potential on his podcast, Philadelphia 76ers coach Nick Nurse reminisced about wanting to coach the center during his Team Canada days.

"I love him Colin, first of all," Nurse said. "He was 18 years old, and we were in our first training camp and we needed some of our young kids there. We had about four, five of them. And our guys didn't know what to do with him. Couldn't stop him."

"I said, 'Listen, this guy has got to be part of our program.' He's certainly a problem and you know what else, he's super competitive. Colin, he's really a super hard worker. He's out everyday working, he's out everyday playing. There's a lot to like about this guy, for sure."

Nick Nurse was Team Canada's coach from 2019-2023 and shares a longstanding bond with the center. At the time, Zach was part of the nation's U19 roster, keeping him away from Nurse's lineup.

Edey led Canada to bronze in the 2021 FIBA World Cup, averaging 15.1 points, 14.1 rebounds and 2.3 blocks.

Moreover, behind Nurse's endorsement, Zach Edey earned a three-year contract with the nation's senior team in 2022, making him the only college player on Canada's 2023 World Cup roster, which began in August. However, Nurse left the crew on June 27, 2023. Nonetheless, their union could be possible again with the upcoming draft night.

Can Zach Edey land with Nick Nurse in the 2024 draft?

Currently, Zach Edey is projected to have his name called in the latter half of the first round of the NBA draft. This gives the 76ers, who pick at No. 16, ample breathing room to have the center's name on their jersey.

However, after shooting just two 3-pointers in four years at Purdue, Zach Edey torched the rim during the 3-point drill at the combine. He shot 56.0% from the arc, converting 14 of his 25 attempts.

This improvement has drawn the attention of several teams, opening doors for an early draft selection. Moreover, almost every team before the 76ers in the draft order has a need for a big player. With that, there is a possibility that by the time Philly's pick is announced, Edey will already be wearing another team's cap.