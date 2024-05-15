Zach Edey reveals interest in potential 2024-25 Western Conference contender

Ahead of the 2024 NBA draft, possible lottery pick Zach Edey is reportedly interested in joining a potential 2024-25 Western Conference contender, the Memphis Grizzlies.

Edey is coming off a dominant senior college basketball season with the Purdue Boilermakers. The 7-foot-4 center led the nation in scoring, averaging 25.2 points, 12.2 rebounds, 2.0 assists and 2.2 blocks per game on 62.3% shooting.

His two-way interior dominance earned him all six major National Player of the Year awards for the second consecutive year. He followed that up by leading Purdue to the national championship game, with the Boilermakers finishing as the runner-up.

70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) 70% Win (110-25-1) Unlock Free tips from our Experts Get Picks Now

Despite his college dominance, Edey's NBA prospects have been hotly contested due to questions about his mobility. Some view him as a lottery talent while others think he should be a late first or early second-round pick. However, according to Edey, he and Memphis have a mutual interest.

On Tuesday, Edey reportedly told reporters at the draft combine about his plans to meet with the Grizzlies, highlighting their longstanding interest in drafting him.

"They've been interested in me for a little bit," Edey said, via The Commercial Appeal's Jonah Dylan.

Edey added that he also "likes Memphis."

Expand Tweet

The Grizzlies are coming off an injury-plagued season in which they finished 27-55 (13th in the West). This year's setback garnered them the No. 9 pick in the 2024 NBA draft lottery. They also own picks No. 39 and 57 in the draft.

At full strength, Memphis was the West's No. 2 seed (51-31) last season. However, it surprised many by trading injured starting center Steven Adams to the Houston Rockets at this year's trade deadline. The move has left a gaping frontcourt hole on the Grizzlies' promising young roster, headlined by star point guard Ja Morant.

So, if Zach Edey's game translates to the NBA, he could slot in as Memphis' starting center of the future.

Amid mutual Memphis Grizzlies interest, Zach Edey viewed as lottery pick by several executives

While the Grizzlies are reportedly interested in drafting Zach Edey, they may have to reach for him with their No. 9 pick to secure his services.

Per ESPN's Jonathan Givony, "Edey has quite a few fans around the NBA at this point, and there are plenty of executives who say they have him ranked as a lottery pick."

It's unclear if Memphis is one of the teams that views Edey as a lottery talent rather than a late first-round or early second-round prospect. Nonetheless, the 22-year-old's draft stock continues to trend up ahead of the June 26 and 27 draft.

Also Read: "Edey haters in shambles" - NBA fans react to Zach Edey draining 3s during draft combine