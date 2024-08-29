“I love you”: LeBron James’ son Bryce showers love on mom Savannah on her special day

LeBron James' son Bryce James didn't hesitate to express his love for his mother, Savannah James, on her birthday. Savannah, who turned 38 on August 27, is often referred to as the first lady of the NBA and received an outpouring of birthday wishes across social media.

Bryce took to Instagram to wish his mom a very happy birthday, writing a message on his story.

"Ma dukes day ❤️ I love you," Bryce wrote on a birthday special video shared by @girlswho_getit IG account.

James wishes her mom on her birthday

LeBron James reposted the video on his story with the caption "QUEEN DAY!!" with several heart emojis. Moreover, the Team James Family Instagram account also posted a photo of Savannah, celebrating her birthday.

According to Marca, LeBron has bought various expensive gifts for Savannah on her special day every year.

For her 30th birthday, the four-time NBA champion had presented Savannah with a Ferrari Testarossa worth about $200,000. James had also gifted his wife a Tiffany & Co. Patek Philippe Nautilus watch valued at $6.5 million.

Bryce James attends Mamba League Invitational alongside JuJu Watkins

Bryce James, LeBron's younger son, is making the most of his summer offseason. He participated in the Mamba League Invitational alongside fellow basketball player JuJu Watkins.

On what would have been Kobe Bryant's 48th birthday, the Mamba Invitational was held in Los Angeles, California, several notable high school hoopers and college basketball stars came together for the event.

Caleb Wilson, Alijah Arenas, Jamari Phillips, Christopher Cenac, Christian Collins, Jerry Easter and Tajh Ariza were spotted attending the festivities.

The six-foot-six guard caught the eyes of many not just for his game but because of his shoes. He paid tribute to Bryant by wearing his signature shoes at the event. The younger James was seen with the latest Philly Kobe 4, a Kobe line sneaker launched by Nike earlier this year.

The shoes are an updated version of the original 2009 Philly Kobe 4. They were striking because of their red, white and blue color combo. The red sock liner and swoosh, outlined in red, really pops against the blue, making the combination stand out even more.

Bryce will enter his junior year at Notre Dame High after spending two years at Sierra Canyon. Like Bronny, he's also looking to make a quick transition to the NBA. On3 has him ranked 100th among the top recruits in the class of 2025.

