"I love you": Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and other UConn teammates dig KK Arnold's latest IG post

KK Arnold is a national champion after the UConn Huskies crushed the South Carolina Gamecocks in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. She relived the special moment on Tuesday with a post on Instagram, which drew several reactions from her UConn teammates, including Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards.
Arnold posted a series of photos of herself from the Huskies’ championship run in Tampa, Florida. She also included a throwback photo from the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four. Her caption, paired with a heart emoji, has already generated more than 55,000 likes.
"Faith.Fight.Finish(ed)," Arnold wrote with a heart emoji.
Paige Bueckers reacted to the post, writing several comments:
"I love you," Bueckers wrote in one of her comments.
Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and other UConn players also commented on Arnold's Instagram post.
"Luh champ," Muhl wrote with two heart emojis.
"The paper in the huddle is really what carried yall to the chip," Edwards commented.
"KK!!!!" Ashlynn Shade replied.
"YAYYYY," Morgan Cheli wrote.
How KK Arnold fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament
After making 33 starts as a freshman, KK Arnold came off the bench in all 40 games of her sophomore season under coach Geno Auriemma. She averaged 17.7 minutes per game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.
She opened her March Madness campaign with a three-point outing against Arkansas State in the first round, adding four assists, two rebounds and one steal in UConn’s 103–34 win.
Arnold doubled her scoring in the second round against South Dakota State, finishing with six points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in a 91–57 victory.
Arnold's offensive production dipped in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma, scoring three points on 1-of-2 shooting. She also struggled in the Elite Eight against USC, tallying just two points in a 78–64 win.
But KK Arnold delivered when it mattered most — scoring nine points each in the wins over UCLA and South Carolina to help the Huskies secure their record 12th national championship.
