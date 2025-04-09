"I love you": Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and other UConn teammates dig KK Arnold's latest IG post

KK Arnold is a national champion after the UConn Huskies crushed the South Carolina Gamecocks in the finals of the 2025 NCAA Tournament on Sunday. She relived the special moment on Tuesday with a post on Instagram, which drew several reactions from her UConn teammates, including Paige Bueckers, Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards.

Ad

Arnold posted a series of photos of herself from the Huskies’ championship run in Tampa, Florida. She also included a throwback photo from the 2019 NCAA Women’s Final Four. Her caption, paired with a heart emoji, has already generated more than 55,000 likes.

"Faith.Fight.Finish(ed)," Arnold wrote with a heart emoji.

Ad

Trending

Paige Bueckers reacted to the post, writing several comments:

Paige Bueckers commented on Arnold's Instagram post about UConn's 2025 title win. Source: Instagram/@kamoreaarnold

"I love you," Bueckers wrote in one of her comments.

Ad

Nika Muhl, Aaliyah Edwards and other UConn players also commented on Arnold's Instagram post.

Nika Muhl and Aaliyah Edwards commented on KK Arnold's Instagram post about UConn's 2025 NCAA championship. Source: Instagram/@kamoreaarnold

"Luh champ," Muhl wrote with two heart emojis.

Ad

"The paper in the huddle is really what carried yall to the chip," Edwards commented.

"KK!!!!" Ashlynn Shade replied.

"YAYYYY," Morgan Cheli wrote.

How KK Arnold fared in the 2025 NCAA Tournament

After making 33 starts as a freshman, KK Arnold came off the bench in all 40 games of her sophomore season under coach Geno Auriemma. She averaged 17.7 minutes per game in the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

Ad

KK Arnold (#2) of the UConn Huskies poses for a championship portrait after defeating the South Carolina Gamecocks during the Division I Women's Basketball Championship game at Amalie Arena on April 6, 2025 in Tampa, Florida. Photo: Getty

She opened her March Madness campaign with a three-point outing against Arkansas State in the first round, adding four assists, two rebounds and one steal in UConn’s 103–34 win.

Ad

Arnold doubled her scoring in the second round against South Dakota State, finishing with six points, five rebounds, five assists, two steals and one block in a 91–57 victory.

Arnold's offensive production dipped in the Sweet 16 against Oklahoma, scoring three points on 1-of-2 shooting. She also struggled in the Elite Eight against USC, tallying just two points in a 78–64 win.

But KK Arnold delivered when it mattered most — scoring nine points each in the wins over UCLA and South Carolina to help the Huskies secure their record 12th national championship.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Joel Reyes Joel Reyes is a college sports journalist at Sportskeeda who graduated with a Bachelor of Arts in Journalism from the University of the Philippines.



Joel has 10 years of work experience in sports writing, beginning his career at TopBet News (2014-2017) before joining Sportradar as an Integrity Analyst for its Integrity Services team (November 2017 to December 2020). He became a Content Writer at Sports World News (June 2021 to 2022) before joining Sports Brief as a Sports Editor in February 2023.



Duke is Joel's favorite college basketball team, a proven winner in the NCAA that always attracts the best talent. His favorite moment was Duke beating Wisconsin in the 2015 final.



When not working or watching sports, Joel likes to watch movies and TV series, as well as travel. Know More

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here