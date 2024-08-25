"I'm always nice to people": Carmelo Anthony's son Kiyan Anthony once shared his experience being in the public eye

Growing up as the son of NBA legend Carmelo Anthony, Kiyan is used to the spotlight by now. He grew up in the city and plays basketball for Long Island Lutheran High School.

Last year, Kiyan Anthony released a documentary, 'The Evolution', where he spoke about his growth, being the son of two famous people and more. He also touched on the attention from fans that comes along with it.

"People coming up to me asking to take pictures it comes with it. That's what I signed up for when I said I wanted to play basketball and be on the EYBL circuit.

"If we lose a game and somebody's asking me to come play Christmas, then I'm really not in the mood, but I'm always nice to people. I always show love. There's no pressure," he added.

While he has always been famous, Kiyan Anthony's popularity shot up this summer when he impressed everyone with his performance during the Nike EYBL games and the NBA Top 100 Camp, where he scored 42 points.

La La Anthony once shared her advice for son, Kiyan, on handling fame

Kiyan Anthony has a close bond with his mother, La La Anthony and she revealed in an interview with 'People' her thoughts on her son's fame.

"It makes me so proud. Since I do know it, I'm able to kind of talk him through it, make sure he understands. And he's so calm and humble and just a really great kid," she said.

La La also shared her advice for Kiyan on navigating stardom.

"Don't listen to negative comments. Just do what makes you happy," La La said. "Just quiet the outside noise. I always tell him, 'Quiet the outside noise. It's not important.'"

Kiyan Anthony will be playing his final high school season this winter. Before that, he has some important college decisions to make.

In July, the guard shortlisted six schools on his final list, which included Rutgers, Ohio State, Florida State, Auburn, USC and Carmelo's alma mater, Syracuse. He will announce his final choice in November.

Where do you think Kiyan Anthony will go for his college career? Let us know in the comments section below.

