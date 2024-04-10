"I’m bored to tears": Fox anchor goes on rant about men's national championship game as $3.4M NIL-valued Caitlin Clark and co. take away spotlight

Fox anchor and Cleveland radio personality Ken Carman felt that the women's national championship game between South Carolina and the Caitlin Clark-led Iowa stole the thunder away from the UConn-Purdue men's final clash.

In his postgame reaction to the men's national championship game on the "Ken Carman Show with Anthony Lima" on Tuesday morning, Carman ranted about how men's college basketball is being presented to the public nowadays. He described the men's tournament as boring to watch and felt it was like an everyday routine at home.

“I did not want to do it this year. I hated doing it this year, because I’m bored to tears. I had no story," Carman said on Tuesday's edition of the show.

He then compared it to the women's tournament which he described as heaven-sent to reporters due to the various angles that come in from the brilliance of Clark, whose NIL value is pegged at $3.4 million per On3, and her main rival, LSU star Angel Reese, to other social issues that affected women's basketball in the just concluded season.

"Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese, Dawn Staley. Stories. It being in Cleveland, stories just falling out of the sky right into your laps," Carman said. "Big stories. The race issue, the women vs. men issue that was there, obviously it being in Cleveland … that all being there. And then in the men’s game … I had nothing."

Fox anchor fell in love with the women's game because of Caitlin Clark, Angel Reese and others

Iowa's Caitlin Clark and LSU's Angel Reese guarding each other.

Ken Carman admitted that the excitement, the rivalry between Clark and Reese and the emergence of coach Dawn Staley's South Carolina have hooked him onto the game. He even looks forward to watching the female basketball stars in the WNBA.

“Say what you will, that WNBA Draft is on the 15th," Carman said. "I don’t know when the season starts. I’m going to find out because I’m going to see Caitlin Clark and Angel Reese play, I can guaran-damn-tee you that."

The radio personality later clarified his statements on X. He believes that as a fan, men's basketball is broken, but it won't stop him from watching the games.

He further elaborated on the topic and pointed out that men's basketball and professional golf are on level ground now in terms of interest.

Was Ken Carman correct in his analysis of men's basketball? Let us know in the comments.