"I'm not crying, you're crying": JuJu Watkins fans react to USC star's heartwarming gesture for cancer survivor

Fans praised JuJu Watkins on Tuesday after the USC Trojans shared her latest act of kindness on social media. The Trojans posted a video on X (formerly Twitter) of Watkins' touching gesture for a cancer survivor following their game against the Washington Huskies on Sunday.

A fan named Kendra caught the attention of spectators when she wore a hoodie listing her goals for the year. She had already checked off her first goal: beating cancer. The only one remaining on her list was "Meet JuJu."

Watkins made sure Kendra’s wish came true before leaving Alaska Airlines Arena. Not only did the USC star meet her after the game, but she also surprised her with a special gift — her game-worn shoes. The two shared a warm embrace before parting ways.

The post quickly filled with replies, with many fans lauding Watkins for her generosity.

"I’m not crying, you’re crying. JuJu is a gorgeous human being. Pretty ok at basketball as well," one fan wrote.

"On and off the court, this is an exceptional young person," one fan replied.

"CLASS, more of this please," one fan shared.

Here are some other reactions to JuJu Watkins' lovely interaction with the fan.

"Absolutely lovee it, one fan posted.

"Awesome JuJu!" one fan noted.

"Juju the goat…" one fan tweeted.

"Juju has a heart of gold," one fan claimed.

JuJu Watkins, Kiki Iriafen leads USC Trojans past Washington Huskies in Big Ten clash

The sixth-ranked USC Trojans extended their winning streak to four games, defeating the Washington Huskies 69-64 on the road. Three players scored in double figures as the Trojans improved to 23-2 overall.

NCAA Womens Basketball: UCLA at Southern California - Source: Imagn

Kiki Iriafen led the Trojans in scoring with 19 points, shooting 8-for-16 from the field and a perfect 3-for-3 from the free-throw line. She also contributed five rebounds and two steals in 27 minutes of action.

USC Trojans forward Kiki Iriafen (#44) tries to score between UCLA Bruins forward Angela Dugalic (32) and center Lauren Betts (51) during their game at Galen Center. Photo: Imagn

JuJu Watkins added 17 points, shooting 5-for-14 from the field, including 3-for-6 from beyond the arc. She stuffed the stat sheet against Washington, racking up eight rebounds, six assists and one steal.

USC trailed 43-39 entering the fourth quarter but got hot at the perfect time. The Trojans shot 11-for-16 from the field in the final period, outscoring the Huskies 30-21 during that stretch to seal the come-from-behind win.

