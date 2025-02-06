"Millennials were robbed of this growing up": Fans show love to "Queen of LA" JuJu Watkins for leaving USC supporter in tears with sweet gesture

JuJu Watkins created an unforgettable memory for one of her fans on Wednesday night. After the Trojans' game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center, the USC star met a young female supporter and handed her a precious gift to cap off the memorable experience.

Watkins signed her shoes and gave them to the fan, who was deeply touched by her idol's sweet gesture. The young fan, who wore Watkins' USC jersey and had a "JuJu I want to be like you" sign, was emotional as she received the valuable present. They shared a warm embrace before parting ways.

College hoops fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Watkins' act of kindness.

"The greatest to ever do it!! Queen of LA," one fan claimed.

Trending

Expand Tweet

"Listen, my child self would love this. Millennials were robbed of this growing up," one fan wrote.

Expand Tweet

"JuJu is the best thing that has happened to USC sports in a long time," one fan chimed in.

Expand Tweet

Here are some other reactions to JuJu Watkins' lovely interaction with her fan.

"Always awesome to see players making time for their fans," one user replied.

"No matter what happens JuJu is a goat. To have fans meeting you and crying because you inspire them and to stay humble that is rare," one fan shared.

"This is what it’s all about. The game is just a game, but memories last a lifetime," one fan tweeted.

"Talk about making that young fan's day. You're the best JuJu," one fan posted.

USC Trojans trounce Wisconsin despite JuJu Watkins' offensive woes

The No. 7 USC Trojans bounced back from their loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, recording an 86-64 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Five players scored in double figures for the Trojans, who bolstered their record to 20-2.

JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2025. Photo: Getty

Kiki Iriafen scored a team-high 15 points in 24 minutes of action. She shot 6-for-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Iriafen led all USC scorers, as JuJu Watkins had a poor shooting night in Madison.

Watkins finished the game with a season-low 14 points after going 4-of-11 from the floor. She struggled with her outside shooting once again, missing three of her four 3-point attempts.

Fortunately for coach Lindsay Gottlieb, her bench players stepped up amid Watkins' offensive struggles. Avery Howell and Kayleigh Heckel delivered for the Trojans, scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here