  • home icon
  • College Basketball
  • "Millennials were robbed of this growing up": Fans show love to "Queen of LA" JuJu Watkins for leaving USC supporter in tears with sweet gesture

"Millennials were robbed of this growing up": Fans show love to "Queen of LA" JuJu Watkins for leaving USC supporter in tears with sweet gesture

By Joel Reyes
Modified Feb 06, 2025 10:54 GMT
COLLEGE BASKETBALL: JAN 19 Women
USC Trojans guard JuJu Watkins (#12) takes a selfie with a fan after their game against the Indiana Hoosiers on January 19, 2025. Photo: Getty

JuJu Watkins created an unforgettable memory for one of her fans on Wednesday night. After the Trojans' game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Kohl Center, the USC star met a young female supporter and handed her a precious gift to cap off the memorable experience.

Watkins signed her shoes and gave them to the fan, who was deeply touched by her idol's sweet gesture. The young fan, who wore Watkins' USC jersey and had a "JuJu I want to be like you" sign, was emotional as she received the valuable present. They shared a warm embrace before parting ways.

College hoops fans took to X (formerly Twitter) to react to Watkins' act of kindness.

"The greatest to ever do it!! Queen of LA," one fan claimed.
also-read-trending Trending
"Listen, my child self would love this. Millennials were robbed of this growing up," one fan wrote.
"JuJu is the best thing that has happened to USC sports in a long time," one fan chimed in.

Here are some other reactions to JuJu Watkins' lovely interaction with her fan.

"Always awesome to see players making time for their fans," one user replied.
"No matter what happens JuJu is a goat. To have fans meeting you and crying because you inspire them and to stay humble that is rare," one fan shared.
"This is what it’s all about. The game is just a game, but memories last a lifetime," one fan tweeted.
"Talk about making that young fan's day. You're the best JuJu," one fan posted.

USC Trojans trounce Wisconsin despite JuJu Watkins' offensive woes

The No. 7 USC Trojans bounced back from their loss to the Iowa Hawkeyes on Sunday, recording an 86-64 win over the Wisconsin Badgers. Five players scored in double figures for the Trojans, who bolstered their record to 20-2.

JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2025. Photo: Getty
JuJu Watkins (#12) of the USC Trojans looks on against the Purdue Boilermakers during the second half at Mackey Arena on January 22, 2025. Photo: Getty

Kiki Iriafen scored a team-high 15 points in 24 minutes of action. She shot 6-for-11 from the field and 3-of-4 from the free-throw line. Iriafen led all USC scorers, as JuJu Watkins had a poor shooting night in Madison.

Watkins finished the game with a season-low 14 points after going 4-of-11 from the floor. She struggled with her outside shooting once again, missing three of her four 3-point attempts.

Fortunately for coach Lindsay Gottlieb, her bench players stepped up amid Watkins' offensive struggles. Avery Howell and Kayleigh Heckel delivered for the Trojans, scoring 14 and 10 points, respectively.

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here

Quick Links

Edited by Nadim El Kak
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
Sportskeeda logo
Close menu
WWE
WWE
NBA
NBA
NFL
NFL
MMA
MMA
Tennis
Tennis
NHL
NHL
Golf
Golf
MLB
MLB
Soccer
Soccer
F1
F1
WNBA
WNBA
More
More
Important Links
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी