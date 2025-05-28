Paige Bueckers and the Dallas Wings were chasing their first win of the season as they matched up against the Connecticut Suns on Tuesday. The matchup marked the first time Bueckers returned to Connecticut since her WNBA draft selection by the Wings.

UConn Women’s Basketball shared an Instagram post on Wednesday as they celebrated the reunion of some of the former Huskies players.

The post showed a reunion of former UConn stars, Paige Bueckers, Ice Brady, Kaitlyn Chen, Caroline Ducharme and Jana El Alfy. The get-together left fans overwhelmed with nostalgia and pride, as they flooded the comments with love.

"Reunited in Connecticut 💙," the caption read.

One fan spoke about missing them playing together.

“I’m going to go cry now 😢😢😢 I miss them all together so much and it hasn’t even been that long,” a fan commented.

“I miss them all so bad 😞😞,” another fan said.

Bueckers, now playing in the WNBA, remains a beloved figure in the hearts of Huskies fans. The reunion reminded many of the iconic era these athletes helped build. One fan spoke about how close the UConn bond is.

“The UConn bond is unbreakable,” another fan added.

“Always family – always love,” another fan commented.

“Just some National Champions hanging out,” another fan said.

UConn fans get emotional seeing Paige Bueckers, Ice Brady, Kaitlyn Chen & more reunite at Storrs - Image source: Instagram/uconnwbb

Paige Bueckers makes historic start to WNBA career

Dallas Wings guard Paige Bueckers is off to an impressive start in the WNBA, as she set a new record in just five games with Dallas. During Tuesday’s 109-87 win over the Connecticut Sun, Bueckers put up a standout performance, scoring a career-high 21 points.

Her efforts added to an already impressive debut stat line, as she now has 73 points and 32 assists in her first five games. The output made her the first player in WNBA history to post at least 60 points and 30 assists in their first five outings.

Bueckers' performance against Connecticut was efficient as she recorded 20 points, five rebounds and five assists while shooting 80% from the field. No rookie had achieved that shooting accuracy since Temeka Johnson in 2005.

