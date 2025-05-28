"Better playing with her than it is against her": Paige Bueckers earns heartfelt respect from $233,468 Wings teammate after career-night

Dallas Wings rookie Paige Bueckers had a big game in her return to Connecticut on Tuesday. Teammate Maddy Siegrist heaped praise on Bueckers for how she is handling herself in the WNBA.

Ad

Bueckers, who helped the University of Connecticut to the NCAA title in her final year, scored a career-high 21 points as the Wings defeated the Sun, 109-87, to notch their first win in five games in the 2025 WNBA season. She also had seven assists, five rebounds, two steals and a block in 36 minutes.

Following their victory, Siegrist, who signed a 3-year, $233,468 contract with Dallas last year, spoke about what Paige Bueckers has been like as a teammate.

Ad

Trending

As shared by Dallas area reporter Joey Mistretta on X (formerly Twitter), Siegrist said:

"It's definitely better playing with her than against her. But obviously she's just such a great teammate and not only is she a great basketball player, but the way she really makes her teammates around her better... I'm happy to be able to play with her."

Ad

Expand Tweet

Ad

Paige Bueckers received a loud ovation as her name was announced as a starter at the Mohegan Sun Arena in Uncasville.

She fired off 15 points on 5-of-6 shooting and dishing out five assists in the opening half, to help the Wings take a 56-42 lead at the break. From there, Dallas did not relinquish control, pulling away in the fourth quarter on its way to the victory.

Arike Ogunbowale finished with 19 points in the Wings' victory, with DiJonai Carrington adding 16 and Siegrist 12 points.

Ad

For Connecticut, it was Tina Charles who top-scored with a game-high 27 points and Marina Mabrey scoring 19.

Paige Bueckers happy to have finally booked her first WNBA victory

Paige Bueckers is happy to have finally win a WNBA game. To do it in Connecticut made it all the more special. Bueckers set the pace early, allowing them to have control for much of the game on their way to the breakthrough victory.

Ad

After the win, the former UConn Huskies star shared her thoughts on their win and playing back in Connecticut, saying:

"Felt great just to play like that as a team and obviously that environment is special to me. To play like that as a team and put a full 40 minutes together. ... It felt good to be out there."

Dallas Wings v Connecticut Sun - Source: Getty

She added:

Ad

"I don't think I ever lost here. I was trying to carry that into tonight."

Bueckers and the Wings will try to go for back-to-back wins when they play the Chicago Sky on the road on Thursday.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Mike Murillo Michael Murillo is a journalist who covers basketball and MMA at Sportskeeda with over two decades of experience. Michael has contributed as a proofreader, columnist and journalist for the Philippine broadsheet BusinessWorld.



A graduate of the University of the Philippines with a degree in English Studies, basketball caught Michael's imagination from an early age. Varsity basketball helped Michael to express himself, and later, it opened doors into the world of journalism.



Michael has a particular admiration for the Phoenix Suns, inspired by Kevin Durant. Icons like Magic Johnson and modern legends like Durant have left an indelible mark on Michael for their revolutionary impact on the game.



Michael relies on the tried and tested method of thorough research to ensure accuracy in his content. He has interviewed multiple NBA players and officials with BusinessWorld, alongside athletes from various disciplines.



Michael's hobbies include traveling, hitting the gym and watching movies, and he spends much of his downtime seeing his family. Know More