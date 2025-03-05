"I'm not gonna allow people to make me feel bad": Hailey Van Lith reflects on 5th year at TCU after Player of the Year award

TCU Horned Frogs guard Hailey Van Lith just clinched several accolades in the culmination of the Big 12 conference regular season. The fifth-year senior was named the conference's Player of the Year as well as Newcomer of the Year as she led the No. 8-ranked team in the country to their first-ever conference regular season trophy.

Ad

During the press conference held for her receiving of the nod, Van Lith was asked about how she feels towards the criticism towards her opting to stay a fifth year in college basketball after being in the scene for four seasons already. For the graduating standout, she believes that this is the path she wants for herself.

"I did go to the Olympics this summer so, I'm doing a lot of things outside of college that other people aren't doing. I think people only say that about me because I am one of the ones that they're paying a lot of attention to. There's a lot of girls that are taking their fifth years, and there's a lot of girls that are having success I'm having that are taking their fifth years," Van Lith shared.

Ad

Trending

"It's just a new norm, it's what's going to happen now. It's funny to see people react and think about it negatively, but when you really analyze it, a lot of comes to frustration that they didn't have that opportunity. I'm not gonna allow people to make me feel bad because I was blessed with this opportunity to play five years. So, I think it's a great thing," she added.

Ad

"I'm happy for anybody that wants to exhaust their eligibility," Van Lith then claimed.

Expand Tweet

Ad

On the campaign, Hailey Van Lith has spearheaded the Mark Campbell-coached team to the tune of a team-high 17.6 points, 4.4 rebounds, 5.4 assists, and 1.3 steals per contest.

Hailey Van Lith calls on her fellow female athletes to take advantage of college

Expand Tweet

Ad

Later on in the presser, Hailey Van Lith asserted her thoughts on exhausting one's college eligibility, especially for a female athlete. She insisted that players like her should opt to take advantage of the opportunities the collegiate level brings, as it may not be as glamorous in the professional scene.

"For a female in sports, the reality is the professional level isn't as accessible or attainable as the men's side. So, to maximize on your brand, and what you bring to the table and capitalize on your name, image and likeness, you have to take advantage of that in college. A lot of people see that as a bad thing, but I'm happy for all my fellow female athletes," Van Lith explained.

Ad

"Regardless of whether they play basketball, they are gonna use up all the limelight they can to make the money they can while they're in college," she concluded.

Postseason play for Hailey Van Lith and the rest of the TCU Horned Frogs begins on Friday, March 7. They'll be the first seed of the Big 12 conference tournament as they await their opponent.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here