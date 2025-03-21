"I'm not gonna watch this sh*t": Fans react to Amir 'Aura' Khan's interview after McNeese upsets Clemson in March Madness

The McNeese State Cowboys, coached by Will Wade, recorded their first March Madness win in program history on Friday. Matched up against the fifth-seeded Clemson Tigers in the first round of the Midwest region, the Cowboys pulled out all the stops for a tight 69-67 triumph in the tightly-contested matchup.

Apart from the news about their upset victory, their student manager, Amir "Aura" Khan, has gone viral for his off-court antics and love for his program. This led renowned college basketball reporter John Fanta to hold an exclusive interview with him.

Fanta asked Khan what went through the overnight sensation's mind as the final buzzer sounded.

"We got our first win in school history, you know," Khan said. "So, McNeese is the hometown school, and for us to get a win in March Madness, it means the world to me."

Some college basketball fans and spectators seemed to not have been in favor of the internet sensation, as they let out their reactions on X.

"@3bradensmith, I’m not gonna watch this sh*t just please put an end to it," one user said tagging Purdue star Braden Smith.

"Never seen somebody mascot interview some players, you clown," another user wrote.

"Interview the players, they’re the ones who actually won the game," a user pointed out.

But most college basketball fans and spectators, as well as the McNeese faithful, are happy to see recognition and shine given to the passionate student manager Khan.

"The crossover we knew we needed," one user shared.

"This is so dope. The players are so happy for him!" another fan exclaimed.

"Great job John. These stories are what make the tourney awesome," another user posted.

"Huge win! Cowboys bringing the heat," a fan replied with emojis.

The Cowboys were led by Quadir Copeland, who had 16 points on 5-of-8 overall shooting, seven rebounds, five assists and two steals, supplemented by Christian Shumate, who dropped 13 markers of his own with 13 boards and a dime.

McNeese's Amir Khan shares how he's feeling with all the attention he has been getting as a student manager

Later in his exclusive locker room interview with John Fanta, Amir Khan was asked by the college basketball broadcaster about his thoughts on the attention he has been garnering with the school and the whole collegiate hoops scene as a whole.

"It means a lot," Khan said (1:40). "I never expected any attention really as a manager. So, to receive the love and support I received the last few weeks, it means a lot to me. But, I'm really just focused on trying to do what I do for the team and helping them so they can do what they can on the court."

The McNeese State Cowboys will now head into their first second-round March Madness matchup in program history on Saturday, which will be against the Purdue Boilermakers, who made it all the way to the NCAA national title game last year.

