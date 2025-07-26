“I’m the most indecisive girl”: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder preps for wedding dress shopping in latest GRWM video

Former Miami Hurricanes basketball star Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, retired from college basketball at the end of last season when their eligibility ran out. After the season ended, Haley got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.The Cavinder twins have been ramping up wedding preparations for Haley. On Friday, Haley posted a clip on Instagram of herself in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready to go and pick out a wedding dress with her sister, Hanna, in tow.“Get ready with me to go try on wedding dresses for the first time,” Haley Cavinder said. “Hopefully, we can say yes to the dress. Let’s get into it. Hanna and I flew in yesterday to meet my family in Fort Lauderdale for the weekend and go do all things wedding. I'm going to Galea in Miami.“I’m the most indecisive girl, so I’m definitely going to lean on her and them just give me inspo and stuff. I don’t know where to start when it comes to planning weddings. Just compare to everything online and I’m like, I’m just gonna do my own thing. I don't know what the timeline is on weddings. Like when I should ask my bridesmaids, when you should have your bash and bridal shower.&quot; View this post on Instagram Instagram PostHaley Cavinder reveals her maid of honor choiceIn the Instagram clip before they go to pick out a wedding dress, Haley Cavinder asked Hanna to be her maid of honor. The older twin revealed that she hadn't yet been formally asked to fill in the role while also reiterating her sister's indecisive nature with a hilarious quip.“She hasn't asked me yet (to be maid of honor), like, what do you want me to do? She hasn't asked me. Her picking out a dress will probably be four hours long, but I have faith in her,” Hanna Cavinder said. &quot;Like she can't pick out what she wants for food ever.&quot;Hanna and Haley Cavinder have stuck together throughout their careers, starting with playing together for the Fresno State Bulldogs. They then entered the transfer portal in 2022 and joined the Miami Hurricanes as they cut a niche for themselves in the NIL-rich college sports environment.Both opted out of their last year of eligibility in 2023 before unretiring and playing their last season of college basketball in Miami and have continued to collaborate on endorsement deals even after finally retiring from basketball.