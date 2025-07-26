  • home icon
  "I'm the most indecisive girl": Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder preps for wedding dress shopping in latest GRWM video

“I’m the most indecisive girl”: Ex-Miami star Haley Cavinder preps for wedding dress shopping in latest GRWM video

By Cabral Opiyo
Modified Jul 26, 2025 10:40 GMT
Former Miami star Haley Cavinder
Former Miami star Haley Cavinder

Former Miami Hurricanes basketball star Haley Cavinder and her twin sister, Hanna, retired from college basketball at the end of last season when their eligibility ran out. After the season ended, Haley got engaged to her long-term boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

The Cavinder twins have been ramping up wedding preparations for Haley. On Friday, Haley posted a clip on Instagram of herself in Fort Lauderdale, getting ready to go and pick out a wedding dress with her sister, Hanna, in tow.

“Get ready with me to go try on wedding dresses for the first time,” Haley Cavinder said. “Hopefully, we can say yes to the dress. Let’s get into it. Hanna and I flew in yesterday to meet my family in Fort Lauderdale for the weekend and go do all things wedding. I'm going to Galea in Miami.
“I’m the most indecisive girl, so I’m definitely going to lean on her and them just give me inspo and stuff. I don’t know where to start when it comes to planning weddings. Just compare to everything online and I’m like, I’m just gonna do my own thing. I don't know what the timeline is on weddings. Like when I should ask my bridesmaids, when you should have your bash and bridal shower."
Haley Cavinder reveals her maid of honor choice

In the Instagram clip before they go to pick out a wedding dress, Haley Cavinder asked Hanna to be her maid of honor. The older twin revealed that she hadn't yet been formally asked to fill in the role while also reiterating her sister's indecisive nature with a hilarious quip.

“She hasn't asked me yet (to be maid of honor), like, what do you want me to do? She hasn't asked me. Her picking out a dress will probably be four hours long, but I have faith in her,” Hanna Cavinder said. "Like she can't pick out what she wants for food ever."
Hanna and Haley Cavinder have stuck together throughout their careers, starting with playing together for the Fresno State Bulldogs. They then entered the transfer portal in 2022 and joined the Miami Hurricanes as they cut a niche for themselves in the NIL-rich college sports environment.

Both opted out of their last year of eligibility in 2023 before unretiring and playing their last season of college basketball in Miami and have continued to collaborate on endorsement deals even after finally retiring from basketball.

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo

Cabral Opiyo is a journalist who covers college sports at Sportskeeda. With work experience spanning over 10 years, Cabral is an avid follower of college football and basketball and what goes into making the perfect elite prospect. He brings the news as it happens and analyzes football games to a high degree of accuracy.

As a writer, he loves bringing to life historical and iconic moments with his writing, fueled by extensive and verifiable research, creating an image in the reader's eyes.

Cabral has been known to sneak away from a high-profile NBA game to catch an obscure college basketball game and is an avid re-watcher of Tim Duncan and San Antonio Spurs games from the 2000s.

UConn winning its first national title under Dan Hurley remains his best college sports moment. Cabral rates A'ja Wilson and Caitlin Clark as his favorite players due to their productivity and the Alabama Crimson Tide as his favorite college team.

In addition, Cabral follows football and is a huge Italian and Brazilian football fan. He has written about football for a decade and held a byline with Outside of the Boot Football.

