WATCH: Haley Cavinder shares snippets from romantic getaway with Cowboys TE Jake Ferguson in St. Lucia

TCU Horned Frogs guard Haley Cavinder recently took a trip to the island of St. Lucia on a romantic getaway with her boyfriend, Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson.

Cavinder shared snippets from the trip taken without her twin, Hanna, on her Instagram account, compiling them into a clip with narration in the background.

"This is my first trip without Hanna, and it's a vacation and I wanted to vlog it," Haley said. "So, here we are. We drove, and then we got to our room. Our room is outside with a pool. It's literally insane.

"So, then we just hung out and then got ready for dinner, made Jake take a video and do other TikToks. Then we went and got drinks and saw the sunset, and that is Day 1, and I wanna keep showing you guys these vlogs."

After confirming their relationship status last year, Haley Cavinder confirmed on a "Cavinder Twins" YouTube channel episode that social media trolls had taken a toll on her mental health after the pair revealed that they were dating.

“I’m a confident girl, but when people are saying stuff about you — if you have a boyfriend and someone is talking about you online with your boyfriend, like, coming at your features — I’m like, 'This is new, and obviously Jake is a great guy, but you don’t want to be called ugly on the internet 24/7, and your boyfriend sees it," Haley said

"That’s not going to make anyone feel cool.' So, I had a mental breakdown, but that was a while ago. Honestly, I’m very confident and comfortable sharing my relationship because Jake was very loud about it."

Fans react

College hoops and football fans on Instagram reacted positively to the reel, wishing the couple well and remarking on how beautiful St. Lucia was.

Haley Cavinder goes back to college

Alongside her twin, Hanna, Haley Cavinder announced her retirement from college basketball last year after leading the Miami Hurricanes to the Elite Eight at the NCAA Tournament.

On an episode of "The Twin Talk" podcast, Haley Cavinder talked about why she retired from basketball.

“We made it to the Elite Eight. That was Hanna and I’s goal,” Haley said. “Hanna didn’t want to play, so she made me quit basketball. As a college athlete, you miss so much of your family, your life. We wanted to just play four years, and we’ve always dreamed of starting our businesses and starting a company and take this route.”

Haley Cavinder later entered the transfer portal, joining the TCU Horned Frogs and moving to Texas, and will be eligible to play again next season.