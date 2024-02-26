With their recent move to live in Texas still fresh, the Cavinder Twins took a trip to the Bahamas, and they have been showing off their fun-filled lives doing fun activities on the island.

The $1.7 million NIL-valued twins (as per On3) recently posted a picture of themselves using recreational watercraft with the caption:

"On a jetski with my twinskii."

The Cavinder Twins' qualities that make them a dream team

During a recent interview with "The Business of College Sports," the outspoken Cavinder Twins talked about what made each of them unique and which qualities have made them such a dream team in the NIL space.

Haley expounded on Hanna's brilliant business mind that has allowed them to thrive in the NIL arena.

“Hanna, she’s better at everything in the NIL space,” Haley said. “Honestly, her mind, and the way she’s wired, and how she thinks creatively to work with these brands and kind of bring our uniqueness to fit their idea for their brand, is something I haven’t seen.

“I honestly learned from her in the NIL space more than anyone just because of, like, her mind and her creativity. Whether it’s a TikTok or she’s a huge planner ... so, I think that’s, like, the reason we’re so successful, because she makes it so unique and also makes it so organic.”

Hanna Cavinder, meanwhile, said that Haley is the people person in their partnership who makes the relationships that they cultivate stick.

“One thing that Hailey has definitely taught me is how she makes relationships. ... Like, she can get into a room and just be able to hold conversations with people, and I think ... some people do lack that, but Haley has it, and she can build relationships and be able to talk to anyone,” Hanna said.

“She doesn’t like to jump at things right away. ... I’m more like, ‘Oh, my gosh,’ Hailey’s more ... laid-back. So, we definitely balance each other out.”

They further said that Haley Cavinder being back in college sports as a student-athlete won't affect their brand.

“I think honestly it provides a different unique storyline. You can have somebody in the NIL space, and an athlete that’s not in the NIL space, but we obviously are always going to work together. It’s always going to be a brand of us together, just because that’s how we started off, and, honestly, that’s just what worked for us. Our niche is ‘the twins.’”

With Haley Cavinder now back in the NIL space with the TCU Horned Frogs, she will be lucky to have Hanna to help her navigate that arena from the outside.