"I'm kind of transforming into a new player": Hailey Van Lith radiates confidence after achieving her first career double-double

Hailey Van Lith exuded confidence after securing her first career double-double during TCU's thrilling 76-73 victory over No. 13 NC State on Sunday night.

Van Lith delivered an impressive all-around performance, recording 18 points, 10 assists, four rebounds, a steal and a block. Her final assist came in the closing seconds, setting up Taylor Bigsby for the go-ahead layup. NC State’s Aziaha James attempted a buzzer-beating three to tie the game but missed.

Reflecting on her growth, Van Lith said:

"I've really enjoyed this process. I'm kind of transforming into a new player. Before, I was like Hailey the scorer, I was going to go and get buckets. And now I'm the playmaker."

(skip to 1:51):

Van Lith also reached a career milestone, surpassing 2,000 career points. She was seemingly emotional in the locker room after learning her 10 assists completed her first points-assists double-double.

"You've never done that in your life. Good job, kiddo," said TCU coach Mark Campbell.

"The playmaker, she is being unleashed. Good job. You are just getting started, kiddo. You've had 19 assists in your last two games. Good job, I'm proud of you."

With their win over NC State, the Horned Frogs aim to break into the Top 25, bolstered by earlier victories against Houston Christian, New Orleans, and Texas State.

With a 4-0 record, TCU next faces Incarnate Word on Thursday and Idaho State on Sunday before participating in the Cayman Islands Classic against Notre Dame (Nov. 29) and South Florida (Nov. 30).

Hailey Van Lith enjoys transformation with TCU

Hailey Van Lith entered college as a five-star recruit and top combo guard, evolving her game as she approaches her final year of eligibility.

She averaged 19.7 points as a junior at Louisville while primarily playing shooting guard. After transferring to LSU to shift into a point guard role, her stats dipped to 11.6 points per game, shooting under 40% for the first time.

Now thriving at TCU, Van Lith is averaging 17.3 points, 6.8 rebounds, eight assists, and 2.5 steals in four games. She remains the only NCAA player averaging at least 17 points, seven assists, and 6.5 rebounds this season.

Van Lith has joined TCU legend Lauren Heard as one of two players in program history to surpass 2,000 career points, having started an NCAA-record 137 games and scoring double figures 104 times.

With hopes of an NCAA Tournament berth still in the distance, Van Lith and the Horned Frogs are focused on securing victories one game at a time.

