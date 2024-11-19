"I'm really great at making cookies": Kiyan Anthony's mom La La Anthony has a fun house party post son's college decision

La La Anthony got to witness an unforgettable moment as her son Kiyan Anthony made a huge decision on which college he would play for. Kiyan announced his commitment to the Syracuse Orange on Nov. 15. His father, former NBA All-Star Carmelo Anthony, played at Cuse for one season from 2002 to 2003.

Kiyan also considered playing for the USC Trojans, the team where his friend Bronny James, son of LeBron James, played from 2023 to 2024. However, he will follow in his father's footsteps with his decision to play for Syracuse.

Following the decision, his mother La La Anthony celebrated by hosting a party with friends on Nov. 16 as she partook in baking cookies, as shown by this video of her performing the activity on Instagram.

"I'm really great at making cookies," she said in the video.

"Don't sleep on my cooking making skills!!!" La La said in the caption of the Instagram story post.

La La posted a picture of the finished cookies, which she called a "success." She also posted videos of her and some of her friends dancing and playing party games.

La La Anthony's reaction to Kiyan Anthony's decision

La La was proud of her son Kiyan Anthony for making an important decision in his life, but she is aware that his choice has big shoes to fill thanks to what his father accomplished there.

"I'm overwhelmed, I'm happy 'coz he's happy and I think it's an incredible decision. They're an incredible school and they really worked hard in recruiting and just making him feel like a priority," La La said on the '7 PM in Brooklyn with Carmelo Anthony' podcast.

"They were great and I mean it's, you know, big shoes to fill. But at the same time, this is his moment and his lane and it's time for him to create his own reality so I'm excited." (Time stamp: 28:21)

Kiyan Anthony is recognized by recruiting outlets as a four-star prospect, making his decision to commit to Syracuse noteworthy.

According to 247Sports, he has a 95 score as the best player in the state of New York, the sixth-best shooting guard, and the 34th-best prospect in the Class of 2025. Aside from Syracuse and USC, he had offers from Florida State, Illinois, Indiana, Memphis, Michigan, and Ohio State among others.

In the 2023-24 season, Kiyan Anthony led Long Island Lutheran High School to a 21-5 record and a quarterfinal appearance in the Chipotle Nationals. He is also coming off a summer where he averaged 28.5 points per game at the National Basketball Players Association Top 100 Camp.

