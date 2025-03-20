"I'm still blown away by her confidence": LSU Flau'Jae Johnson's "fearless spirit" in latest ad leaves mother Kia Brooks in "awe"

LSU star Flau'jae Johnson missed the Southeastern Conference Tournament last week with a shin injury. The multi-talented guard has been declared fit for the 2025 NCAA Tournament by coach Kim Mulkey.

Off the court, on Thursday, Flau'jae's mother, Kia Brooks shared a clip on X from the set of a commercial for insurance company 'MassMutual' that her daughter was involved in while hyping her for her performance.

"My kid's fearless spirit is truly inspiring! Having been by her side for over 100’s of experiences, I'm still blown away by her confidence. She calmly opened her eyes under ice water during this commercial shoot with @massmutual. @flaujae still leaves me in awe. Got to luv4," Kia Brooks tweeted.

She further captioned the clip:

"Flau'jae opened her eyes in ice water. My kid is unreal at times. Just give her a movie time why don't you? Lol. She can do anything. Flau'jae Big 4."

Flau'jae Johnson's mother manages her affairs

Flau'jae Johnson has balanced her college basketball career with her rap career impressively, thriving in both industries. She signed a distribution deal with musician Jay Z's Roc Nation in 2020 and has collaborated with musicians like Lil Wayne in her burgeoning music career.

Her mother, Kia Brooks has been key to managing her career and is her full-time manager and agent who deals with the business side of her daughter's career. During an interview with Essence, Johnson revealed the role that her mother plays in her career.

“Me and my mom built a lot of trust, and so she really makes a lot of decisions on my behalf because we built up that trust, and she knows what I want to do, she knows what I’m not going to do,” Flau'jae Johnson said.

"With my mother’s help, I just want to be a successful artist. I want to win a lot of Grammys. I want to keep playing basketball for as long as I can, win a lot more championships.”

Under Brooks' tutelage, Flau'jae Johnson has signed several lucrative NIL deals with brands like Papa Johns, JBL, Amazon, and Puma. She has a NIL valuation of $1.5 million which ranks her at No. 43 on On3's NIL 100 list.

