"I'm super uneducated in that space": Miami hooper Haley Cavinder asks for advice from fans as she kicks off planning her wedding

By Saahil Dhillan
Modified Apr 29, 2025 10:30 GMT
Former college hoops star Haley Cavinder and Dallas Cowboys tight end Jake Ferguson got engaged earlier this month. The couple gave each other their word on the white sand beach in Fort Myers after Ferguson surprised Cavinder by going on one knee.

The NFL star had it all planned out as there were photographers and videographers present to capture the precious moments. Moreover, Cavinder's family, including her twin Hanna, were also present at the beach.

With that, Haley Cavinder has ensured nothing gets by her when it comes to planning the wedding. To make the most out of it, the former hooper asked for help from her fans on Instagram on Monday. She encouraged her followers to give her planning advice, contacts and other pointers for her special day.

"I'm starting to plan Jake and I's wedding - I didn't realize everything that goes into planning a wedding, it's kind of like stressful ... how many people book up venues in advance and all that jazz," she said on her story.
"But I'll probably sound like super uneducated in that space. So, I just wanted to come on here and wanted to ask to girls or anyone that has planned a wedding, do(s) and don't(s) ... and all that. I need help, like I really do need help when it comes to all this stuff."
Cavinder's IG story asking fans for advice to plan her wedding | via @cavindertwins/ig

Hanna and Haley Cavinder no longer live with each other

Even though their college basketball journey came to an early end, fans have been nothing but invested in Haley and Hanna Cavinder's future endeavors.

However, in a TikTok video earlier this month, Hanna shared that she was moving away from the apartment she had been sharing with her twin sister. Therefore, Haley Cavinder planned to move in with Jake in Dallas even before he proposed to her.

Ferguson and Cavinder began dating in the 2023 off-season. Fans took notice of their close bond as they started constantly appearing of each other's social media accounts. The couple publicly announced their relationship before the basketball season began that year.

