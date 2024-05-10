“I’m a Taurus, she’s a Taurus”: South Carolina HC Dawn Staley details her relationship with Kamilla Cardoso

With its documentary "Full Court Press" set to release on Saturday, ESPN revealed a snippet from the docuseries. In it, South Carolina coach Dawn Staley talked about the reasons behind her close relationship with center Kamilla Cardoso.

"I'm a Taurus, she's a Taurus. We don't like to lose," Staley said.

"Full Court Press," a four-part docuseries follows the 2023-24 season of Iowa Hawkeyes star Caitlin Clark and her scoring record, South Carolina Gamecocks' Cardoso and her game-winning 3-pointer at the SEC Tournament championship final and UCLA Bruins star Kiki Rice, who is the first athlete to sign an NIL deal with Jordan Brand.

Director Kristen Lappas commented on the importance of a show like this:

"As someone who has grown up a devout fan of the women's game, I am thrilled that we are able to make this show at this pivotal moment in the history of the sport.

"Each of our three players bring a unique set of storylines to the table, and we hope we're able to capture both the excitement and the complexities surrounding what it means to be an elite female basketball player in 2024." h/t ESPN Press Room

Dawn Staley discusses her happiness at women's basketball finally having its moment

The preview for the show was held on Tuesday in New York. Dawn Staley along with current South Carolina player Adhel Tac and former players Ailyah Boston and Victaria Saxon showed up in support of Cardoso.

On the red carpet, when asked about the docuseries and its importance at a time like this, Staley said:

"These are the things that we've been really trying to get our game to do is just tell the stories of our players. So, I think it's cool that we got three popular players that will definitely open some more eyes to our game and actually what it takes to become a great superstar of our game."

Dawn Staley played for the Virginia Cavaliers from 1988-1992. While she and her team did not enjoy this level of attention, Staley is happy to see the rise in popularity of women's college basketball.

"I think we should have been here a long time ago," Staley said. "I saw this a long, long, long time ago. But I think now we're at a place where I mean it was a buildup. So, we're here now (and) where we take (this) is going to be on the decision-makers because we have a talent in our game. We have the product in our game, and we must continue to showcase it."

"Full Court Press" will premiere this weekend on ABC and will be available later to stream on ESPN+ and Hulu.

