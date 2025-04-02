"I need a Pettiford one" "Its beautiful": Auburn fans can't hold their excitement as Under Armour unveils special edition jerseys for Final Four

The Auburn Tigers are gearing up for the NCAA Tournament Final Four as the program’s social media account gave fans a peek into the preparation for the weekend’s showdown. In an X post on Tuesday, Auburn Basketball teased fans with a video showing the stitching and creation of the Under Armour special edition jersey ahead of the matchup against the Florida Gators on Saturday.

The Tigers take their four-game winning streak and face off against the Gators, who are on a 10-game winning streak, for a spot in the Final of the 2025 NCAA Tournament.

“Some new details for the weekend 👀,” the caption read.

Fans were quick to share their excitement under the post as they expressed their delight in the jersey design.

“Sell these I need a pettiford one,” a fan tweeted.

“Its beautiful🥲🥲,” another fan replied.

Other fans were also quick to react to the post as they showed their appreciation for Under Armour’s journey with the program. The replies were in response to the announcement from April 2024 that Auburn University’s athletic program had struck a 10-year partnership with Nike starting in July 2025.

“Had some up and some downs @UnderArmour .. I sincerely thank you for everything but our journey together comes to and end very soon.. One last ride,” a fan commented.

“One last ride with Under Armor at the Final Four!” another fan commented.

“I can’t lie that gold AU is 🔥🔥🔥,it works with white orange and blue,War Damn!!!🦅,” a fan commented.

ESPN’s Analytics had given Auburn a 57.9% chance of winning the encounter, leaving Florida with a 42.1% chance of victory. Heading into the matchup, Auburn will be hoping for an impressive performance from senior forward Johni Broome, who has averaged 18.7 points while shooting 51.2% this season. His performance for the Tigers saw him post a double-double average of 17.3 points and 13.3 rebounds in the postseason.

Auburn’s Johni Broome injury update ahead of Final Four matchup against Florida

No. 1 seed Auburn Tigers secured a 70-64 victory against Michigan State in the Elite Eight on Sunday, which ensured their first Final Four appearance since 2019. During the matchup, Broome suffered injuries to his left leg and right elbow, which led to speculations about his availability for Saturday’s matchup against No. 1 seed Florida.

Despite the injuries, Broome still returned to the court and finished the game. Auburn coach Bruce Pearl gave an update on Monday that Broome was expected to be in the starting lineup for the Tigers’ Final Four appearance.

Broome put up an impressive 25 points from 10-of-13 shooting, 14 rebounds, two assists, one steal, and a block in 29 minutes of play.

On Monday, "The Field of 68"’s Jeff Goodman posted on X that Broome’s injury was a hyperextended right elbow, but the report confirmed that Broome was expected to play in Saturday’s Final Four matchup.

Coach Pearl highlighted Broome’s condition, explaining that while he was sore earlier in the week, he remained confident the star forward would be ready for Florida.

With Broome expected to play, Auburn’s hopes for a national championship remain alive as they prepare for a high-stakes battle against Florida. The matchup will see Auburn aim for victory against a Florida side that previously defeated the Tigers 90-81 on Feb.8.

