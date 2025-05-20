“I really just put no expectations”: When Lauren Betts talked about her transfer from Stanford to UCLA

Lauren Betts expressed her desire to learn after her move from Stanford. After she transferred to UCLA in 2024, she spoke about having no expectations and highlighted that she wanted to embrace a fresh start with an open mind. Betts ended her first season with the Bruins with 432 points.

In an interview with Just Women’s Sports on March 21, 2024, Betts discussed her thought process on adjusting to a new program.

“I really just put no expectations on myself,” Betts said. “I don’t think I try to put too many expectations on myself. I think I just try to walk in there, kind of learn from everybody. Obviously, I'm surrounded by amazing players and coaches, so I’m just trying to learn from everybody and just get better.”

Betts spent her freshman year with the Cardinal, where she averaged 5.9 points and 3.5 rebounds in 9.6 minutes per game. She then sought an environment where she could grow both on and off the court, and found that at UCLA. In her first season with the Bruins, Betts played 29 games, including 27 starts. She recorded 14.9 ppg and 9.3 rpg in 27.1 minutes.

“The transition from Stanford to UCLA, I loved it,” Betts said. “Loved being surrounded by great people. I was like, I’m just going to go in, have fun, enjoy my college experience, get to know my new teammates.”

Betts’ grounded approach reflected her desire to not live up to external expectations. During her second season with UCLA, she improved her numbers by averaging 20.2 ppg, 9.5 rpg and 2.7 apg on 64.8% shooting. Betts has emerged as a key player for the program with her presence in the paint.

Lauren Betts wears Dodgers cap during UCLA's offseason

Lauren Betts is making the most of her offseason, and doing it in style. The 6-foot-7 center let loose off the court with her LA-inspired outfits. In her latest social media post, Betts wore a Dodgers cap and relaxed outfit in a selfie.

The Naismith Defensive Player of the Year had an impressive season, as she led UCLA to the Final Four. Her presence in the paint was dominant and is expected to be a force for the Bruins again next season.

“Go Kylie go,” Betts captioned on Monday.

Lauren will be joined by her younger sister, Sienna Betts, next season. Standing at 6-foot-4, Sienna was the MVP at the McDonald’s All-American game on April 1. Lauren will enter her senior year, and aims to lead the Bruins to another deep NCAA Tournament run.

