"I am of the slight lean that Dan Hurley will pick Lakers": NCAAB analyst drops potential deadline for UConn HC's final decision announcement

College basketball analyst Matt Norlander expects Dan Hurley to take the job with the Los Angeles Lakers. Hurley had met with the Lakers on Friday and he is expected to make a decision on Monday.

Hurley has been the head coach of the UConn Huskies since 2018 and after he led the program to back-to-back national titles, he made it clear he wanted to lead them to a historic three-peat.

Yet last week, it was shockingly revealed that Hurley became the Lakers' No. 1 choice to be their head coach. NCAAB analyst Norlander does think Hurley will leave UConn to become their next head coach.

"I wondered if you were going to ask me that because I have been asking other people this question the last few days... I am of the slight lean that he will pick the Lakers and my biggest reason is that, he went out and took this interview on Wednesday, returned back East on Saturday, obviously it is such a significant decision, but had he decided he wanted to stay at UConn, one easy option for him to do is make that decision public, not that he had to," Norlander said... "My slight lean is that he goes."

If Hurley does leave UConn for the Lakers, the Huskies' job opening would become one of the biggest jobs in college.

Analyst says Dan Hurley has made his decision

College basketball analyst Matt Norlander thinks Dan Hurley will be going to the Lakers in the NBA, he also thinks the head coach has made the decision privately.

"Dan Hurley has made his decision privately, he just has not shared that decision publicly, it's the matter of when and how it gets leaked out," Norlander said.

As Norlander also points out, Hurley was not in Los Angeles for long, which has given some Huskies fans hope that the coach will return to college.

However, it shouldn't be much longer until Hurley either makes the announcement or it gets leaked.

