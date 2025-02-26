"I take this everywhere on the road with me": Paige Bueckers discusses her addiction to Fortnite and obsession with Sony's PS5

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers is reeling in a successful fourth and likely final campaign with her college basketball team. On Saturday, Feb. 22, the No. 5-ranked program in the nation blew out the unranked Butler Bulldogs by 29 points, 86-47, on their home floor as Bueckers and Co. stay unblemished in conference play with a 16-0 record, 26-3 overall.

Ad

The senior star is focused on helping the Geno Auriemma-coached squad to their first national title after an almost nine-year drought, effectively ending her collegiate career on the best note possible.

During an interview with GQ on Instagram on Tuesday, Feb. 25, Bueckers shared how much she and her team love to play Fortnite on Sony's game console, the PS5, especially during away games.

"I take this everywhere on the road with me. Me and my teammates have a pretty huge addiction to Fortnite, and we have been playing it pretty heavily this past year. We never got to play it on the road, but then I got this, and now everybody wants to use it. I use it on the road. Get a good connection to WiFi, and we could play a good game of Fortnite," Bueckers shared. (0:00)

Ad

Trending

Ad

The Hopkins, Minnesota native then admitted a personal tip that she does to ensure a seamless playing experience on the road.

"You don't need a PS5 in the room. You can be connected through long distance. But, I think you just have to have it in rest mode at home and not completely turned off, and then it'll work. I think that's the hack," (0:17)

Ad

Bueckers and the UConn Huskies now turn their attention to another Big East matchup in the 22nd-ranked Creighton Bluejays on their homecourt on Thursday, Feb. 27.

Paige Bueckers prefers the Sony PS5 over the Nintendo Switch

Ad

Later on the interview, Paige Bueckers doubled down on her love for playing on the PS5 as opposed to other gaming consoles such as the Nintendo Switch, citing familiarity as the reason.

"I'm not really a fan of the Switch, it's like a whole new game system and controlling system that I have to learn. In this (the PS5), I have this down and I like consistency and I like being good at things. So, if I'm already good at it, I would just like to stick with the PlayStation," Bueckers said. (0:28)

On the campaign, Bueckers is leading the UConn Huskies in points with an average of 18.7 markers to go along with 4.4 boards, 4.8 assists and 2.1 steals per contest.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

Dawn Staley, Geno Auriemma, or Kim Mulkey - who is NCAAW's highest-paid coach? Find out here