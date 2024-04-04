Stephen A. Smith has honest take on Emmanuel Acho's "villain" comments for LSU star Angel Reese

ESPN analyst Stephen A. Smith has given his thoughts on LSU Tigers star Angel Reese being considered a "villain."

Fox Sports' Emmanuel Acho thinks the media has made Reese be viewed as a villain while Iowa Hawkeyes phenom Caitlin Clark is the sweetheart and hero.

"Angel Reese, you can’t be the Big Bad Wolf and then cry like Courage the Cowardly Dog. Nobody mourns when the villain catches an L, and Angel Reese, you have self-proclaimed to be the villain," Acho said.

However, speaking on his YouTube channel, Smith didn't agree with Acho's comments that Reese shouldn't be crying when she got eliminated, as she is considered the villain.

"I think that is a bit excessive," Smith said. "I like Emmanuel Acho, got mad respect for him, but we don't always have to agree. I think when you take into account that this is a young lady, yeah she did wear the villain role on her sleeve, no doubt about it, she didn't do a lot to help herself when she was winning the NCAA championship last year against Iowa and she was taunting Caitlin Clark.

"We saw that, but did we forget Caitlin Clark was doing the same thing to numerous opponents that same season last year? That is wasn't until she was humbled in that national championship against LSU that she dialed it back a little back. Where were you then Emmanuel Acho? Where was everybody then?"

It is an interesting comment from Stephen A. Smith, as he believes people tend to forget that Clark was showboating last year just as Reese was.

Angel Reese declares for WNBA draft

Following the LSU Tigers losing to the Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight of the NCAA Tournament, Angel Reese declared for the WNBA draft.

Reese had one more year of college eligibility remaining but made her decision in an exclusive photoshoot with Vogue magazine following the Tigers' exit.

“I’ve done everything I wanted to in college,” Reese said to the magazine. “I’ve won a national championship, I’ve gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I’ve been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro – and to be one of the greatest basketball players to play, ever. I feel like I’m ready.”

Reese is expected to be drafted in the first round of the WNBA draft, which is set for April 15 in Brooklyn.

Reese finished her college career averaging 18.6 points, 12.3 rebounds and 1.9 assists.

