The LSU star, Angel Reese, declared for the 2024 WNBA draft in just two days after losing against Caitlin Clark's Iowa Hawkeyes in the Elite Eight game. The Baltimore native had 48 hours to make plans regarding her NCAA eligibility and declare for the draft.

Reese declared her decision via a photo shoot in Vogue, citing inspiration from Serena Williams, who similarly retired in 2022.

The 'Bayou Barbie' received many supportive comments from her fans, teammates, and friends. Last-Tear Poa, the LSU guard, commented under Reese's post. She wrote:

"We love you 10!!"

Image Credit: Angel Reese's Instagram Post

According to Vogue, Reese had decided to turn pro before March Madness.

"Of course, I like to do everything big," Angel Reese said. "I didn't want anything to be basic."

"I've done everything I want to in college. I've won a nation championship, I've gotten [Southeastern Conference] Player of the Year, I've been an All-American. My ultimate goal is to be a pro-and to be one of the greatest basketball players to pplay, ever. I feel like I'm ready."

Reese is anticipated to be among the top players drafted alongside Caitlin Clark, who is projected as the No. 1 pick by Indiana, on April 15th.

Angel Reese opened up about receiving death threats while living in the spotlight

After the LSU Lady Tigers got edged out of the women's NCAA tournament race on Monday, Reese, who has a NIL valuation of $1.8 million (as per On3 Sports), shared her experiences living in the spotlight since her team won the national championship title in 2022-2023 season.

"I just try to stand strong. I've been through so much, I've seen so much. I've been attacked so many times. Death threats, I've been se*ualized, I've been threatened. And I've stood strong every single time."

"I try to stand strong fro my teammates because I don't want them to see me down and not be threr for them...All this has happened since I won the national championship and I haven't been happy since then."

Despite facing criticism, Reese remained true to herself and hopes to inspire the younger generation.

