"I think I'm really at peace with my career": Cameron Brink opens up on feeling 'lucky' and 'blessed' to play final college game in front of family

Cameron Brink reflected on the end of her illustrious college career after returning to the bench at the Moda Center, fighting back tears. The Cardinals lost to NC State 77-67 on Friday, bringing Brink's college career to a close.

The Pac-12 Player and Defensive Player of the Year was forced to leave the game with 8:10 remaining because of fouls. With that, the Cardinal's chances of making a comeback dwindled, with Brink getting fouled out for the second consecutive game.

Nevertheless, Brink collected her composure in the post-game interview and expressed profound gratitude for being able to play her last game before her family.

"It's amazing. If I have to lose anywhere, in front of family and friends is the way I'd want to do it. Playing in front of them my last college game ever really meant a lot to me.

"I think I'm really at peace with my career and how it went. We just came up short today. I just feel really lucky. I'm sitting here feeling really lucky and really blessed."

Expand Tweet

The Moda Center holds a special place in Cameron Brink's heart, as she hails from Beaverton. Coach Tara van Derveer remembers how Brin has had a strong desire to perform well.

"I know she wanted to do so well in Portland, being from Portland," Stanford head coach Tara VanDerveer said.

"She got us off to a really good start. Last couple games we've struggled in the first half. She really got us going. Cam is a phenomenal player, a phenomenal person. I'm really sad that this is her last game in a Stanford uniform."

Also read: Who is Cameron Brink's godfather? Exploring the Stanford forward's ties to former NBA star

What's next for Cameron Brink?

After a dominant four-year career at Stanford, Cameron Brink declared her appearance for the WNBA draft two weeks ago. Brink is leading the nation with 406 blocks on the charts and is widely projected as a top-two pick, behind Caitlin Clark.

“We kind of just sat down. It was almost like a chart … like this was what will happen if you stay, this is what will happen if you leave,I wouldn't say I made my decision in that moment, but it definitely put me in the right direction.” said Brink via Sporting news.

In the 2023-24 season, Brink has averaged 17.5 points, 11.9 rebounds and 2.8 assists, for a fielding percentage of 51.2%. She's also rated 46.2 in player efficiency, leading the current NCAA tournament.

Also read Stanford star Cameron Brink partners with $58.2 billion-worth Estee Lauder to embrace on-court glamour: "Look good"