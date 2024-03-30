Who is Cameron Brink's godfather? Exploring the Stanford forward's ties to former NBA star

Stanford Cardinal senior forward Cameron Brink's season ended today after the defeat (77-67) against the NC State Wolfpack in the Sweet 16. However, Brink has done well, averaging 17.5 points, 11.9 rebounds, 2.8 assists, 3.6 blocks and 0.8 steals per game this season.

Cameron Brink's godfather was the NBA Sixth Man of the Year Award winner in the 1993–94 season and was one of the top shooters of his time, Dell Curry.

While attending Virginia Tech University, Cameron Brink's mother, Michelle Bain-Brink, was roommates with Sonya Adams. Adams married Hokies basketball player Dell Curry. When Bain-Brink had Cameron, she asked Dell Curry to be the godfather and he said yes.

Will Cameron Brink enter the 2024 WNBA draft?

On March 12, Cameron Brink announced through her social media that she would be foregoing her final year of eligibility and instead declaring for the 2024 WNBA draft.

"I am excited to announce that I will be declaring for the 2024 WNBA Draft. Although I am excited for that next chapter, we still have unfinished business and so much to accomplish in my final season at Stanford," Brink said.

Outside of Brink, seniors Caitlin Clark, Aaliyah Edwards and Nika Muhl have also declared for the draft. Angel Reese, Hailey Van Lith, Georgia Amoore and Kamilla Cardoso are seniors who haven't decided yet.

Brink is widely expected to be the second-overall pick behind Clark in the 2024 WNBA draft.

