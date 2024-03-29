Cameron Brink is suiting up to play against NC State in the Sweet 16 matchup. While getting ready to head out for a practice and media day, the Stanford star shared about her collaboration with the $58.2 billion-worth makeup brand, Estée Lauder (as per Yahoo Finance) in an instagram post.

In the video, Brink promoted a product from the makeup brand and also expressed that she was glad to apply makeup while playing on the court.

"I love how it's being more accepted to wear makeup as a female basketball player," Cameron Brink said. "I think everytime I step on the court, if I have little something on my face, [I] look good, feel good, play good."

Steph Curry's godsister then showed off the result and how the product performed throughout the day.

Cameron Brink has joined hands with many popular brands, including New Balance. She also forged a deal with the popular dating and socializing app Bumble.

Cameron Brink seemingly blurted out an expletive for a referee

The Stanford Cardinals and Iowa State played against each other in the second round of the NCAA tournament on March 24. Stanford was able to beat Iowa State in OT 87-81, but Cameron Brink was sidelined due to foul trouble, exiting the game with eight points and eight rebounds just moments before regulation ended.

During the broadcast, Cameron was seen saying something to the referee as she exited the court. Although it is not confirmed, college hoops fans speculated that it might have been "f*ck you" that she said.

The game was generally a tough one for Brink and the Cardinals, who played through foul troubles for most of the game. There were 18 lead changes and 12 ties, showing how cutthroat the competition was between Stanford and the Cyclones.

Fortunately for head coach Tara VanDerveer's squad, forward Kiki Iriafen filled the gap impressively and propelled Stanford to victory, totaling 41 points, 16 rebounds, and four assists. Meanwhile, Cameron Brink contributes eight points and eight rebounds, shooting at 44.4% accuracy from the field.

In the post-game conference, she chose not to speak about the alleged expletive and rather focused on the positives of the game.

"It's fun," Brink said. "It's March, baby! It's fun. This has been my dream school ever since I was in seventh grade."

The Stanford Cardinals will aim to win the Sweet 16 round.