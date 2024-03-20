"I think he's the most talented": Kentucky star Rob Dillingham earns high praise and a Kyrie Irving comparison from DeMarcus Cousins

Former NBA star DeMarcus Cousins is impressed with current Kentucky star Rob Dillingham and has compared him to Dallas Mavericks guard Kyrie Irving.

Cousins made the comparison on the March Madness edition of the "All The Smoke" podcast hosted by fellow NBA veterans Matt Barnes and Stephen Jackson.

In one segment of the show, the former US center talked about the core players in the current Kentucky Wildcats roster - Reed Sheppard, DJ Wagner, Justin Edwards, Aaron Bradshaw and Rob Dillingham. Cousins described them as super talented players who can make it to the NBA.

However, the big man singled out the 6-foot-3 Dillingham, saying he is the most talented of the bunch, comparable to former NBA champion and No. 1 draft pick Irving.

"Man, all super talented guys. I think they all got the ability to, you know, get to that next level. Rob is the brightest name on his team. I think he's the most talented... could possibly have the most potential - long term and electric player, Kyrie Irving-ish. When it comes to being as crafty as he is with the ball being able to create off the dribble things that I need to use the dribble to create as well so, Kyrie Irving-ish," Cousins said.

Also Read: Kentucky star Rob Dillingham lands massive NIL deal with $3 billion worth Kroger's Simple Truth alongside Bengals’ Joe Burrow

Rob Dillingham pulls off impressive numbers despite limited minutes in Kentucky

Rob Dillingham averages 15.4 points per game in 23.1 minutes.

Cousins may be right in his Dillingham-Irving comparison, as the Donda Academy standout has been very efficient despite the limited playing time. The freshman guard played 31 games off the bench for Kentucky, averaging 15.4 points, 3.9 assists, 2.8 rebounds and 1.1 steals in 23.1 minutes of action.

Dillingham shoots an impressive 48.2% clip from the field and 44.9% from the 3-point line. He has proven in some of the Wildcats' games that he can carry the team on his shoulders.

In his last game against Texas A&M, Dillingham led the Wildcats' offense with 27 points on 9-of-19 shooting, on 9-of-19 shooting, four rebounds and seven assists. He made five 3-pointers and was perfect from the free-throw line.

Kentucky, seeded third in the South Region, faces No. 14 Oakland in the NCAA Tournament on Thursday, 7:10 PM ET. They will need Dillingham's production to go deep into March Madness and help the Wildcats win another title.

Read More: Rob Dillingham NBA draft projection: 5 landing spots for the Kentucky guard ft. Miami Heat, Toronto Raptors and more