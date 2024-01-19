Kentucky star Rob Dillingham lands massive NIL deal with $3 billion worth Kroger's Simple Truth alongside Bengals’ Joe Burrow

Kentucky Wildcats guard Rob Dillingham is making big moves when it comes to securing NIL deals. The 19-year-old, who was considered a five-star recruit by ESPN and Rivals, committed to play for Kentucky in 2022 for the recruiting class of 2023.

Prior to joining the Wildcats, Dillingham played in the Overtime Elite League, a professional league for late high school and early college players.

Now, Rob Dillingham is adding more value to his NIL valuation after recently partnering with a company that also endorses Cincinnati Bengals QB Joe Burrow.

Dillingham took to Instagram, where he shared a story of spinning a basketball while holding a product worth $3 billion from Kroger's organic food brand, Simple Truth. He was also seen wearing a Simple Truth apron and confirmed his partnership with the brand via the caption.

"Locked in with my fave @simpletruth4u #teamsimpletruth #ad"

Dillingham was also recently a part of the roster that beat Mississippi State 90-77. The victory also marked head coach John Calipari's 400th win with the Wildcats after taking over back in 2009. Dillingham celebrated this achievement by sharing a post shared by the basketball team's official IG account commemorating Calipari's triumph.

Ever since joining Kentucky, Dillingham has been establishing himself as a future top prospect for the NBA. His draft stock has been constantly rising along with his NIL valuation. As per On3, the 19-year-old currently has a NIL valuation of $765,000.

Rob Dillingham signs NIL deal with Naomi Osaka's brand

Even before hitting the court for Kentucky, Dillingham signed a NIL deal with Tennis great Naomi Osaka's suncare brand, KINLO. Dillingham has quite the social media following, with over 500k followers on Instagram and over 285K followers on TikTok.

Dillingham was the fifth NCAA player to be signed by KINLO. Other athletes include Deja Kelly (basketball), Reilyn Turner (soccer), Xolani Hodel (beach volleyball), and Ziyah Leigh Holman (track & field).

