NBA Mock Draft 2024: Top prospects, early round predictions, Bronny James' ranking and more

The NBA Draft 2024 is still months away, but there have already been some young players that have stood out and are expected to claim some of the top spots in the draft. LeBron James' son, Bronny James, is also expected to declare for the NBA Draft in 2024, but at the moment, he is not considered a Top-10 pick.

With that in mind, let's have a look at the players that are expected to be in the Top-3 of the NBA Draft 2024:

NBA Mock Draft 2024: Top-3 prospects and Bronny James ranking

#1 - Nikola Topic

The Serbian guard has been off to a great start in the Adriatic League with averages of 18.9 ppg, 6.8 apg and 3.2 rpg.

Topic is a versatile point guard that can score in a lot of different ways, with his speed and ability to run the floor being his top advantages. At 6' 6", he is considered one of the top prospects, and some media outlets even place him at No.1.

#2 - Ron Holland

He is a great defender and his physicality allows him to score inside the paint. Playing for the G League Ignite, he had averages of 25.8 ppg and 7.4 rpg in games played between early and mid-December. However, he has to work on his shooting, especially from beyond the arc (25.7 percent so far), to further elevate his game.

Similarly, his defensive ability and great footwork have let him maintain a Top-5 spot in the mock drafts.

#3 - Alex Sarr

Alex Sarr is also a top prospect, thanks to his defense. He has the ability to guard both big-men positions, while he is also great at switch defense, thanks to his quick feet.

Sarr is capable of putting the ball on the floor and driving to the basket, but, like Holland, he has to work on his shooting, especially from beyond the arc and free-throw line.

A mediocre shooting percentage will certainly limit his potential, but he can become a force inside the paint and this may be enough to place him within the Top-3 of the NBA Draft in 2024.

As for Bronny James, he made his NCAA debut a few days ago and still, there are not many things that one can say about his ability to play well in the NBA. Moving forward and with him playing more games, he should climb higher in the rankings.

Bronny James has been great playing off the ball and he can make the difference as a spot-up shooter. He has potential, but he will need time to find his rhythm after suffering a cardiac arrest last summer, which led to a five-month recovery.

At the moment, SBNation places him at No.19, a pick that belongs to his father's former team, the Cleveland Cavaliers.

Lottery picks predictions

Pick Player Team Position 1 Nikola Topic Detroit Pistons Guard 2 Ron Holland San Antonio Spurs Forward 3 Alex Sarr Washington Wizards Forward 4 Ja'Kobe Walter Portland Trail Blazers Small Forward 5 Stephon Castle Memphis Grizzlies Guard 6 Zaccharie Risacher Charlotte Hornets Forward 7 Matas Buzelis Utah Jazz Small Forward 8 Rob Dillingham Chicago Bulls Guard 9 Donovan Clingan San Antonio Spurs Forward/Center 10 Isaiah Collier Atlanta Hawks Guard 11 Izan Almansa Portland Trail Blazers Center 12 Kel'el Ware New Orleans Pelicans Center 13 Reed Sheppard OKC Thunder Guard 14 Cody Williams Miami Heat Small Forward

The NBA Draft 2024 will take place on June 27, 2024, at Barclays Center in Brooklyn.