2023-24 NBA G League draft: Eligibility criteria, key dates, and more

Every year, the G-League provides a potential platform for the NBA. Players join the second-tier league in the hope of impressing and earning a 10-day or two-way NBA contract.

The G-League begins its season with a draft, where each team can acquire fresh talent to build around the two-way players from their "parent" teams.

This season, the G-League draft is scheduled for October 28, with the action taking place at 1 PM Eastern. The draft will flow in a similar manner to the NBA draft, except there will be less pageantry around the event.

2023-24 NBA G League draft: Eligibility criteria

As a "feeder league" for the NBA, players must meet a set of criteria before they become eligible to be drafted into the G-League. The league's website outlines the criteria as follows:

"The league signs 100+ players each year to join the pool of draft-eligible prospects. They include college players who went undrafted in the NBA Draft, international prospects, and players who were recently waived by NBA teams following training camp. Players must be 18 years old to be eligible for the NBA G League Draft."

On top of the draftees, G-League teams can have up to three players "sent down" from their NBA rosters on a two-way contract. That number has risen by 1 following the new Collective Bargaining Agreement. Two-way players are eligible to participate in both G-League and NBA games.

2023-24 NBA G League: Key Dates

The NBA G-League has multiple key dates to keep track of. Some have already passed, such as the June 8 expansion draft and the June 28 international draft. However, there are still plenty of important dates to come.

October 28: G-League Draft

October 30- November 9: G-League training camps

November 10: G-League showcase cup begins

December 19-22: G-League winter showcase

December 27: G-League regular-season start date

April 2024: G-League Playoffs start date

Multiple G-League players will earn an opportunity with NBA rosters throughout the season. There will also be some 2024 draft hopefuls cutting their teeth in the league, as they signed with the G-League Ignite to take a different route to the NBA, rather than going through the collegiate system.

2023-24 NBA G League: Ignite has produced NBA-level players

Since its inception in 2020, the G-League Ignite team has offered some of the most talented prospects a different route to the NBA. Rather than spending a year in college, some players opt to get a head start on their professional careers and enter the G-League.

Jonathan Kuminga, Scoot Henderson, MarJon Beauchamp and Sidy Cissoko are recent names from G-League to carve out a high draft selection from an NBA team.

Ron Holland is the latest Ignite player to draw some buzz. ESPN's Jonathan Givony already projects him to be the number one overall pick in the 2024 draft. As the Ignite continues to produce elite talent, the G-League will continue to grow.

Everything will begin falling into place for the new G-League season once the October 28 draft is complete.